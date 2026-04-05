Slip Disc vs. Sciatica: Identifying the real cause of nerve pain and when surgery is needed

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In a clinical setting, I often see patients describing a remarkably consistent progression of symptoms. It usually begins as a minor inconvenience: a slight stiffness when sitting for prolonged periods, a momentary hesitation before standing, or a subtle shift in posture to alleviate a vague discomfort in the lower back. Initially, these sensations are easily dismissed as the result of a long day or "sleeping wrong."
However, when the pain begins to move (radiate), tracing a path from the lower back, through the buttock, and down the leg, it is no longer a localized ache; it has become a pattern.
Back pain or spinal issues are often deceptive as they are highly adaptable by nature. We quickly learn to adjust around the pain with slight adjustments in our movements, which results in normalizing the discomfort and the urgency to understand the root cause fades. From a neurosurgical perspective, not all pain should be adapted to. The goal is to identify the underlying mechanism before a temporary irritation deepens into a limiting condition.
"Slip disc" and "sciatica" are terms often used interchangeably in casual conversation, but medically, they describe two very different parts of the same story.
A slip disc, or herniated disc, is a structural diagnosis. The spine is cushioned by intervertebral discs that act as shock absorbers. When the tough outer layer of a disc weakens, the soft inner material can bulge or "herniate" beyond its usual boundary. The issue here is mechanical: something is physically out of place.
Sciatica, conversely, is not a disease itself but a symptomatic expression. It describes the irritation of the sciatic nerve, the largest nerve in the body, which runs from the lower lumbar spine down through the legs. Radiating pain becomes a prominent complaint when a herniated disc presses against this nerve.
Simply put: we can call slip disc the etiology (the cause), and sciatica the manifestation (the symptom).
Spinal issues often express their severity through specific sensations. Patients complain of a deep, nagging ache in the lower back, stiffness and a tendency to avoid bending when the discomfort is localized to the disc.
However, when the nerve becomes compromised, the clinical picture shifts. The pain "travels," often reaching below the knee or into the foot. This is frequently accompanied by:
It is commonly thought that when one is diagnosed with a herniated disk, they need to immediately undergo surgery. Not necessarily so. Management is usually initiated with a trial of conservative intervention for six to twelve weeks:
We only begin to discuss surgery when specific criteria have been met for microdiscectomy. These include:
Surgery may not be advisable for everyone. Absolute contraindications include active systemic infections or medical conditions that make general anaesthesia high-risk, such as advanced heart failure. In case surgery is not an option, we resort to advanced pain relief measures such as, spinal cord stimulation (SCS) or radiofrequency ablation to "switch off" pain signals.
These are not symptoms to observe passively, they are signals that warrant timely consultation with a neurosurgeon or spine care specialist, especially to prevent long-term nerve damage:
Immediate Medical Attention is Required If: You experience sudden loss of bowel or bladder control, or "saddle anesthesia" (numbness in the groin or inner thighs).
Take Home Message: Pain that travels has a reason for doing so, and it is never random. It is a manifestation of pressure on a nerve. An accurate diagnosis is the first on your road to recovery.
(This article is authored by Dr. Manish Pai, Consultant Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital Hebbal)
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