Sleighing Sleep Troubles: Doctor Recommended Tips To Overcome Poor Sleep During Holiday Season

It is exactly 10 days to Christmas, you are excited and energised but your body is tired due to lack of sleep. Sound familiar?

It is exactly 10 days to Christmas but what is the point of having a holiday but not be able to celebrate because you are tired and exhausted from not being able to sleep. This can happen due to holiday stress and loneliness or from having to work a lot for setting up the best Christmas day for your family.

It is all too easy to overlook the importance of getting a good night's sleep during this season. Lack of sleep may invade your life like a silent Grinch, depriving you of your vitality and enthusiasm and keeping you from fully appreciating the holiday spirit. Remember that, in the midst of the joyous celebrations, your sleep patterns may be disrupted. While you navigate the holiday season, recognise that sleep is the gift that keeps on giving.

Tips To Not Let Holidays Affect Your Sleep

The festivities present a special set of difficulties that may interfere with your sleep. Doctor Dr. Sibasish Dey recommends some helpful guidelines to prevent such a circumstance.

Stress and unpredictable schedules: The hectic holiday season, last-minute shopping, get-togethers with family, and Christmas celebrations can increase stress and cause disruptions to your standard routine, which makes it more difficult to fall asleep.

Holiday feasts can cause indigestion and discomfort, which can impair your ability to sleep.

Holiday feasts can cause indigestion and discomfort, which can impair your ability to sleep. Anxiety and expectations: The holidays may induce feelings of loneliness, sadness, or difficulties with finances, which can lead to higher levels of anxiety and problems sleeping.

Let's explore some common pitfalls that might disrupt your sleep and some tips to ensure you awaken your best these holidays.

Enjoy Your Festive Food And Drinks...But Be Mindful Of Your Limits!

Overindulging in food and excessive alcohol consumption during the merry season is a regular occurrence. While indulging in tasty delicacies and drinking on seasonal drinks is part of the fun, it's essential to recognise your boundaries. Eating large quantities of food immediately before bed causes problems because it takes the human body many hours to break down the food. In the case of alcohol, it can impair your ability to progress through the various sleep stages, resulting in less deep sleep and a more restless night of sleep (or a shorter sleep duration).

It is imperative that you make an effort to consume in moderation and pay attention to what you consume right before bed.

Maintain Your Regular Wake-Up Time

It's nearly a given that the holiday season will involve late evenings spent at parties and with family. Establishing a regular wake-up time is essential for getting a decent night's sleep, despite the temptation to remain up until the small hours. Feeling sleepy and exhaustion might result from irregular sleep cycle which interfere with your body clock.

However, there's no reason to feel unhappy about Christmas get-togethers anymore. If you intend to stay up late, make an effort to wake up at your regular hour. This helps keep your body's internal clock in balance and promotes better sleep hygiene.

Practice Relaxation Techniques

The holidays can be stressful because of increased social responsibilities. Consider incorporating relaxation techniques into your nightly routine to reduce stress and encourage better sleep. This might be as easy as setting aside fifteen minutes to perform yoga, meditation, or deep breathing techniques. These techniques can aid in body and mind relaxation, which will facilitate sleep.

Incorporating these suggestions into your holiday routine will allow you to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest while still assuring a well-deserved rest each night. By exercising restraint in your indulgences, maintaining a consistent wake-up time, and practicing relaxation, you may ensure that the Christmas season is actually a time of rest and renewal.

May your holidays be filled with joy, relaxation, and, of course, sweet dreams.