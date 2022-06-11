Sleeping With A Partner Or Spouse Is Better Than Sleeping Alone: Know Why

If you sleep with your child most nights, you may have less control over you sleep, be at greater risk of insomnia and sleep apnea.

Sleep is as important as food and water for your body. Lack of sleep or poor quality of sleep can harm your mental and physical health. Chronic sleep deprivation has been associated with serious health problems such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and depression.

Having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep? Sleep with your partner or spouse.

A new study by researchers at the University of Arizona has revealed that adults who share a bed with a romantic partner or spouse sleep better than those who sleep alone.

They found that adults who shared a bed with a partner most nights reported less severe insomnia, less fatigue, and more time asleep than those who sleep alone. Additionally, those sleeping with a partner also fell asleep faster, stayed asleep longer after falling asleep, and had lower risk of sleep apnea, they said.

Sleeping with a kid is not a good idea, as the study found that those who slept with their child most nights reported greater insomnia severity, greater sleep apnea risk, and less control over their sleep.

Sleeping with a partner is good for your mental health

In the study, sleeping with a partner was also found associated with lower depression, anxiety, and stress scores, and greater social support and satisfaction with life and relationships.

On the contrary, sleeping alone was associated with higher depression scores, lower social support, and worse life and relationship satisfaction. Sleeping with children also led to increased stress.

This shows that whether we sleep alone or with whom we share our bed is important for our health.

Lead author Brandon Fuentes concluded that sleeping with a romantic partner or spouse can have great benefits on sleep health.

How much sleep you really need per night?

Sleep is crucial for our health, but many of us are not getting enough sleep. But how much sleep do we actually need for your best health? Experts say it depends on age, genetic, behavioral and environmental factors. Given below is the sleep time for different age groups, as suggested by the US Cleveland Clinic.

Adults, 65+ years: 7 to 8 hours.

Adults, 26 to 64 years: 7 to 9 hours.

Young adults, 18 to 25 years: 7 to 9 hours.

Teenagers, 14 to 17 years: 8 to 10 hours.

School-age children, 6 to 13 years: 9 to 11 hours.

Preschool children, 3 to 5 years: 10 to 13 hours.

Toddlers, 1 to 2 years: 11 to 14 hours.

Infants, 4 to 11 months: 12 to 15 hours.

Newborns, 0 to 3 months: 14 to 17 hours.

However, a minimum of seven hours of sleep per night is generally recommended for good health.

To get better sleep at night, experts suggest waking up at the same time every day, including weekends or days off. Also, make sure to put away electronic devices like smart phones and tablets at least one hour before bedtime.