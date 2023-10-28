Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours May Increase Your Risk Of Depression By 2.5 Per Cent

People who are genetically predisposed to sleep problems of short sleep may face higher risks of depressive symptoms.

How important is sleep? Your ability to stay energetic, active and focused throughout that day is because you are well-rested during the night. Over the years, more and more people have been facing sleep related problems like insomnia, disrupted sleep, poor sleep, sleep plagued with nightmares, etc.

A new study published in the Journal Transnational Psychiatry revealed that sleep has a definitive link with the risk of depression. The study was spearheaded by the researchers at University College, London and they said that, people who often sleep less than 5 hours or even less are more at risk of developing depressive symptoms or experiencing depression.

Link Between Sleep And Depressive Symptoms

The study was conducted over the span of almost eight years. It clearly states that the relationship between the two are complex. It shows that those who had a strong genetic inheritance of short sleep were more likely to develop depressive symptoms over a period of 4-12 years. On the other hand, those who had a genetic predisposition of depression did not necessarily develop the symptoms of short sleep.

We all known that the link exists but the clarity on which problem may be the sole trigger is still a question. Scientists reveal that it is not just poor sleep, it is consistent poor sleep that can lead to depression. It is not that big of a problem if you sometimes end up sleeping for 5 or less than 5 hours, however, if this is happening consistently, it is concerning. Here are some research findings:

People who are genetically predisposed to short sleep are more at risk. People who are genetically predisposed to depression may not face such sleep related issues. People who sleep for 5 hours or less may face symptoms of depression by 2.5 per cent but people with depression are 3 times more likely to face sleep related problems The bottom line is that in order to avoid such chances and risks, you need to prioritize quality sleep in your routine amongst other things. This and this alone will be able to mitigate the risk.