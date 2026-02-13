Sleeping In Complete Darkness May Boost Heart Health, Study Suggests

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Sleeping with no light could possibly do more than simply help you sleep better, but could also help your heart. The new studies indicate that night lights can create a threat of cardiovascular disease, and sleeping in a dark room promotes cardiovascular health.Due to the presence of artificial lights, cell phones, television and lights on the streets, we rarely get to see darkness in our bedrooms. But now, the specialists are even more concerned that the exposure to light during the night, even in small amounts, can disrupt the natural rhythms of your body and have a detrimental impact on your cardiovascular system.
Your body has a natural 24 hour cycle referred to as the circadian rhythm. This is an internal clock that controls sleep, production of hormones, blood pressure and heart rate. Your brain secretes melatonin when you sleep in darkness, and melatonin is a hormone that not only helps you to sleep, but it is also very important in keeping your heart healthy.
Melatonin is inhibited by exposure to light at night. It has been found that a low level of melatonin results in an increase in blood pressure, inflammation, and heart stress. In the long term, these disturbances can lead to the threat of heart diseases, strokes, and other diseases of the cardiovascular system.
Research has determined that individuals sleeping in the presence of a television set, clear night lights, and exposure to outdoor light pollution might have an increased night heart rate and a decrease in heart rate variability, which are both indicators of poor cardiovascular health.
Just by making the sleeping space dark, it is an easy yet effective behaviour to change that would benefit the heart. The following are the advantages of sleeping in total darkness:
Overall, minor modifications like the use of blackout curtains, switching off electronics, sealing LED lights, and screen usage prior to sleeping can help. Sleeping in full darkness is not just a luxury choice, but possibly a significant life habit to keep the heart healthy.Now that studies are ongoing on the relationship between light exposure at night and the risk of cardiovascular disease, there is one thing that cannot be doubted, and it comes when your heart is healthy, and your bedroom is dark.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information