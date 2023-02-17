Sleeping All Day Might Be An Indication Of Depression In The Elderly

Oversleeping shouldn't be undermined, as it can signify an underlying cognitive illness or depression.

Depression is a fast-progressing condition that affects people universally and sometimes progresses into acute physical and mental health issues. If someone has experienced this deleterious mental condition as a young person, it's more likely they suffer from depression as an older adult. One would think that signs of depression would be similar in everyone, but that's not the case. So now, the question arises: how does this affect the older generation differently?

Depression symptoms are not always easy to spot and may be mistaken for signs of other age-related issues. However, in older adults, depression can present itself in many ways, and sleeping excessively can be one of them. Although approximately 15% of people who oversleep tend to have depression, we can be mindful of the impact it causes. Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO of Vesta Elder Care, goes into more detail about the potential ramifications.

Recognize Sleep Patterns

Sleeping all day is a warning sign that should not be overlooked or disregarded. It could negatively impact one's well-being and quality of life. Concerning this, family members and caregivers need to be vigilant when monitoring the amount of sleep an older adult gets. If the elderly rest for longer than the recommended seven to nine hours per night, it can have long-term health consequences. Therefore, the pressing need is to be aware of the elderly's sleep patterns by keeping track of the practice or seeking professional help.

Health Implications Of Oversleeping

The risks of sleeping too much need to be addressed, as it harms the elderly, which can further progress into depression. However, the disruptions caused by oversleeping don't cease here; they can also increase the risk of stroke, diabetes, heart disease, and other cognitive illnesses. Despite the possible health implications, some elderly may not be aware of their oversleeping habits. As a result, they may not be taking steps to reduce the risk of health complications that can arise from it. So, the family or caregivers must come forth and ensure when to intervene when necessary. The loved ones or caregivers of the elderly should take preventive measures to protect their health.

Oversleeping Correlated To Cognitive Illnesses

The risk of oversleeping isn't limited to depression, but changes in sleep patterns are common in people with cognitive illnesses such as Alzheimer's and Dementia. Therefore, it is a pressing need to recognise any changes in elderly sleeping habits; increased sleep duration, as it may be a potential sign of dementia. Consequently, it is necessary for caregivers to monitor the sleep schedules of the elderly, ensuring that they do not oversleep and, if they do, seek medical advice to make sure they do not have dementia or any other cognitive illness.

In Conclusion

Oversleeping shouldn't be undermined, as it can signify an underlying cognitive illness or depression. Therefore, families and caregivers must note changes in elderly sleeping habits and act accordingly. The family members or caregivers should be alert to the older adult's sleeping habits, especially cognizant of any signs of oversleeping. Also, incorporate sleep hygiene and consult medical professionals if they spot a sudden change in sleep duration.

