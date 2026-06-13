Sleeping 8–9 hours but still feeling exhausted? Expert explains what your body may be telling you

Are you suffering from constant tiredness and fatigue? Here is what your body is silently dealing with and conditions that needs your urgent attention.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 13, 2026 8:09 AM IST

Tired After Sleeping 9 Hours? Neurologist Explains the Hidden Causes of Constant Fatigue and Low Energy

Often, individuals assume that getting seven to nine hours of sleep a day is sufficient to make them feel energized and refreshed. But, in clinical practice, it is quite common to encounter upon patients who report constant fatigue in spite of sleeping for nine hours. If a person wakes up tired every morning for a couple of weeks and has extremely low energy, then the chances are high that he might have a health condition that should be taken into serious condition.

Constant Fatigue Despite Adequate Sleep: When Should You Be Concerned?

Like many of us believe, tiredness is not a diagnosis. It is just one of the symptoms that point out an underlying health condition.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Shubha Subramanian, Senior Consultant Neurology, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai, explained that one of the important factors of constant tiredness is poor quality of sleep. An individual may spend nine hours in bed and still experience non-restorative or disrupted sleep. This can be associated with numerous health conditions including obstructive sleep apnea. People with sleep apnea experience multiple breathing interruptions throughout the night and it in turn will prevent their body from reaching deeper, restorative stages of sleep.

What Causes Persistent Fatigue?

Here are some of the most common causes of extreme fatigue and tiredness:

Too Much Caffeine May Cause Daytime Fatigue

People who intake too much caffeine can also have problems with poor quality sleep. Caffeine increases alertness but that only lasts for a while. Over consumption will affect the quality of sleep often resulting in daytime fatigue.

Lack of Physical Activities

Similarly, lifestyle habits such as lack of physical activity, eating poor nutritional foods, excessive screen time and dehydration will affect a person's energy levels. Regular exercise combined with a good diet can bring in a huge difference to a person's stamina, mood and quality of sleep.

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Nutritional Deficiencies

Nutritional deficiencies can also make many people tired. Iron, vitamin D and B12 deficiency often make people feel fatigued and greatly reduces their physical and mental performance. People also feel fatigued when thyroid gland, that regulates metabolism, becomes underactive, a condition called hypothyroidism.

Also, restless leg syndrome, chronic pain, frequent urination at night, or sleep disturbances because of stress can also affect sleep quality significantly even when a person sleeps for eight to nine hours a day.

Mental Health and Stress: Common Yet Overlooked Causes of Fatigue

Fatigue is often associated with physical conditions. But it can also be a symptom of health conditions such as depression, anxiety and chronic stress. Stress hormones are hard on sleep, making it hard to concentrate, and leading to a kind of ongoing tiredness that becomes harder to shake.

Constant fatigue can also be a sign of an underlying chronic health problem such as heart disease, liver disorder, autoimmune diseases, chronic infections and kidney disease and diabetes mellitus. Constant fatigue is also seen in neurological disorders like dementia, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis.

It's common to feel tired at times, but if you are fatigued for several weeks despite getting a good night's rest of eight to nine hours, it's something one shouldn't ignore. As it is a symptom that can point towards health conditions, it is always advisable to undergo a medical evaluation to diagnose its cause.