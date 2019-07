You are completely at rest when you sleep. This is the time that takes you to a place where your sensory and muscle activities are in a state of paralysis. We are completely unaware of our surroundings and don’t know what is happening right next to us.

A good night’s sleep plays an important role in your health and well-being. It protects your mental health as well as physical health and improves your quality of life. While you sleep, your body works constantly to support healthy brain function and maintain physical health. In fact, lack of proper sleep can increase your risk of some chronic health problems. It can also affect how you think, react, work and learn.

During this process, your muscles relax, body temperature comes down and breathing also becomes slow. When in the deepest stage of sleep, your body undergoes some physiological changes that help to improve the functioning of your immune system. Hence, lack of sleep can directly affect the working of your body.

But as it turns out, the inability to fall asleep and stay asleep as well as sudden awakenings have associations with numerous mental health disorders as well. Altered mood, a feeling of irritation and anger and a reduced ability to cope with stress are a few adverse effects of sleep deprivation.

HOW SLEEP DEPRIVATION AFFECTS PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS

Not getting enough sleep can hamper your levels of neurotransmitters and stress hormones. This, in turn, can mess with your brain directly. It can impair your thinking and emotional regulation. In this way, sleep deprivation can not only affect your mental health but also worsen the symptoms of people suffering from psychiatric disorders.

Depression

Depression is essentially a complex condition of mood disorder. It can be characterised by a lack of energy, a feeling of sadness and a general loss of interest in things previously enjoyed. A lot of these symptoms are related to the amount of sleep you are getting and tend to become amplified when your body suffers a lack of it. Though this does not indicate that if you are not able to get enough sleep, it would naturally mean that you are depressed. However, many people who go through depression also have severe sleeping problems.

Reams of research show that patients suffering from depression also suffer from lack of sleep. They are also unlikely to respond to treatments as much as patients who get enough sleep. Lack of sleep or insomnia is also very common in people with suicidal thoughts. Patients who go in for mood improvement through antidepressant therapies are also at an increased risk of a relapse if they are not able to have enough sleep.

Anxiety

Anxiety refers to a whole group of specific psychiatric disorders that involves extreme fear or worry and can cause mental distress. A large number of adult patients with generalised anxiety disorder suffer from sleep deprivation. This is a more frequent observation in case of children and adolescents. It is also found that younger patients suffering from anxiety disorders take more time to fall asleep and they also sleep for lesser periods than healthy youngsters.

For people already suffering from anxiety disorders, a lack of sleep can make the symptoms worse. Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, found that the parts of the brain that are connected to anxiety becomes agitated when a person does not get enough sleep. This means that sleep deprivation can have an even more negative effect on patients of anxiety disorder. Improving the quality and quantity of sleep can show positive improvements in these patients.

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

This is a type of disorder that makes it difficult for you to pay attention and control impulsive behaviours. In this condition, you may also feel restless and hyper-active. There have been a lot of cases where sleep deprivation has been an issue for people with ADHD. The mood of people already suffering with ADHD can be further affected if a person is sleep deprived. This can also cause concentration problems.

Typically, the sleep related issues faced by people with ADHD are difficulty in falling asleep, restless slumber and shorter sleep duration. The symptoms of both ADHD and sleep disorder are, in fact, found to be so similar in nature that it might also sometimes be hard to say which is what.

Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder is also known as manic-depressive illness. This is a brain disorder that can cause unusual shifts in energy, mood and activity levels. Though bipolar disorder is not a very common, patients diagnosed with it often suffer from sleep problems. Symptoms include periods when they go through abnormally elevated levels of energy and periods when they feel extremely depressed. Disruption of sleep is usually seen in both the cases.

During the manic episodes, most patients report lesser sleep. At the same time, excessive sleeping or hypersomnia is noticed in patients going through their depressed stages. Experts in the field suggest that sleep deprivation can also trigger a manic episode in bipolar patients. Problems related to sleep seem to get worse right before a manic or depressive episode.

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is one of the more uncommon mental health illnesses. This condition also has an association with sleep. People suffering from this condition tend to have interrupted sleeping patterns. But experts have indicated that looking into the patient’s sleeping problems and treating them may reduce the symptoms of this condition.