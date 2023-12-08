Sleep Schedule And Longevity: Why Having A Fixed Schedule Is More Important Than Getting 7-8 Hours Of Sleep?

New study suggests that sleeping on time very day may just be more important than getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

There have been a lot of new researches and debates surrounding sleep in recent times. We have all heard the age old advice that we should at least get 7 to 8 hours of sleep everyday in order to stay healthy both physically and mentally. While it is important to get adequate restful sleep, researchers say that the time of sleep is also important and may be even more crucial. The most recent study revealed that being consistent with your bedtime may be more important than the number of hours you sleep. Let us see what other findings regarding this awaits us.

Why Is It Important To Sleep On One Time Every Day?

The new study report will shock and amaze you at the same time. According to the findings, you can increase you life span if you sleep 6 hours every day but only if you schedule is consistent each day. Keeping a fixed timing to go to bed is more effective for longevity than sleeping 8 or more hours every day, says experts. An erratic sleep schedule means that on some days you sleep at 10 pm, while other days its 12 am or 2 pm or it is different every single day. When you have an erratic schedule such as this, you cannot get restful sleep even if you sleep for 10 hours. It will inevitably be fragmented, poor quality and filled with nightmares.

Our body has a circadian rhythm that it maintains in order to function normally. When we follow a good ad healthy routine, our brain also knows when it is time to be alert and when it is time to relax. If we follow an erratic schedule, it upsets the circadian rhythm and causes an imbalance. Due to this, our brain will feel tired when it is time to work and stay alert and it will be alert when it is time to sleep. If this continues in a person's life for a long time, it will impact their other organs and cause serious diseases and eventually lead to early death. Deep and consistent sleep is very important for your body to be healthy.

How To Follow A Consistent Sleep Routine?

All you need to have in life is a little bit discipline and a little determination. First thing to note down is that you CAN do this. This is not rocket science. The first few days of falling back into a schedule may be difficult but after few weeks and months, it will be your normal routine nothing that requires extra effort. So, here's what you do:

Start your new routine on a weekend so that by the time it is a weekday, your body may be used to the routine already. Plus, you do not want a relapse in the middle of a hectic week. Do not push yourself to wake up at 6 am from 11 am. That is unrealistic for your body. Start of slow. You can wake up one hour early every day. Once you achieve that, fix a wake up time for yourself. Finish your tasks at least two hours before your bed time. Have a bed time ritual so that you can relax a bit. Keep electronics away from your bed. Do everything on time starting from shower to work and meals. Plan your morning, give yourself incentives to wake up to. You should be looking forward to wake up the next day. Have a good breakfast. Note your achievements.