Sleep Patterns In Men And Women: Can Symptoms Of Sleep Disorders Be Different For Both Genders?

Sleep Health: Can Gender Disparities Impact Sleep Disorders In Men And Women Differently?

Asmita A Mehta Says, "Raising awareness of the different symptoms that men and women experience from sleep apnea is essential in order to keep everyone alert."

Sleep is critical for sustaining our physical, mental, and emotional health. Restful, uninterrupted sleep is a powerful defence against a host of health problems in addition to revitalising and energising our bodies. A common sleep disease called obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is characterised by frequent breathing pauses during sleep, which can cause irregular sleep patterns and several health problems.

There exists physiological variations between men and women that influence the manifestation of different diseases and the efficacy of different treatments. Factors related to gender are linked to fundamental biological processes such as hormone production, sleep patterns, and circadian rhythm. These elements could be overlapping and complex, resulting in a complicated situation that has different effects on different men and women. The same is true for sleep disorders. Obstructive sleep apnea in women can manifest very differently than in men, so it's a silent battle that frequently goes undiagnosed. Raising awareness of the different symptoms that men and women experience from sleep apnea is essential in order to keep everyone alert.

Symptoms of Sleep Disorders May Be Different For Men And Women: Here's How

Asmita A Mehta, MD, MRCP(UK), FRCP (Edin), FCCP(USA), Professor and Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences,AIMS, Ponekkara, Kochi explains this topic in detail.

Hormonal differences

Asmita A Mehta says that, sleep disparities between men and women are largely caused by hormones. Hormones regulate the sleep-wake cycle and impacts an individual's sensation of fatigue, alertness, and hunger. Women experience numerous hormonal shifts with changes happening every month and over the course of their lives, which might lead to serious difficulties with sleep. Age-related changes in hormones can also affect males and have an effect on their sleep. Reduction in sleep quality and more awakenings may also be caused by hormones, which can change in levels when sleep quality is low.

Circadian rhythms

Men and women have slightly different circadian rhythms, but these changes can nonetheless have an impact on the amount and quality of sleep that each person gets. This clock works to synchronise the functions of all body systems and activities, including sleep, at particular periods of the day. Women's internal clocks are often a few minutes shorter than men's, even though most circadian rhythms are not precisely 24 hours long. Women often have an earlier circadian rhythm, which means they typically go to bed and get up earlier.

Sleep disorder symptom presentation

Sleep patterns of women with OSA differ significantly from those of men. Women are often more symptomatic at lower severity than men. Women with sleep apnea usually have milder, REM-related apneas and fewer apneic episodes per hour (lower AHIs), whereas men with the condition frequently exhibit typical symptoms like snoring. Women are less likely to be referred to a sleep clinic and may be misdiagnosed with depression, hypothyroidism, or other disorders even when they display "typical" symptoms of OSA.

Sociocultural factors

Work schedules, career possibilities, and the distribution of household responsibilities are all influenced by gender stereotypes. They might link sleep in a variety of ways that are unique to each person. Men and women are impacted differently by sociocultural and geographic variables, which have a complex multifactorial relationship with sleeping habits and patterns. The stressors of everyday life can impact sleep schedules for both men and women.

Conclusion

A restful night's sleep can have a profound impact on your emotional state, energy, and work productivity. Additionally, it can maintain your body's health and increase its resistance to disease.Sound sleep is essential for both physical and emotional well-being, regardless of gender. A comfortable sleeping environment, avoiding electronics and blue light at night, getting some exercise, and practicing good sleep hygiene are all helpful in obtaining a good night's sleep. However, in order to rule out any underlying conditions that might be affecting your sleep, it is advisable to see a healthcare provider.