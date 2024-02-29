Sleep Health: Irregular Sleep Patterns Pose Health Risks That Can Be Life Threatening

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
The study conducted by Flinders University reveals that nearly one-third of adults struggle to achieve the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep per night, with only 15% consistently meeting this target. Irregular sleep patterns pose significant health risks, including increased mortality, hypertension, obesity, and heart disease. Both insufficient sleep (less than six hours) and excessive sleep (more than nine hours) have adverse effects on health and well-being. Gender and age differences were observed in sleep durations, with females generally sleeping longer than males, and middle-aged individuals having shorter sleep durations compared to younger or older participants. Public health initiatives are necessary to promote regular sleep within the recommended range and address chronic sleep difficulties, emphasizing the importance of making sleep a priority for overall health.
Irregular sleep patterns are associated with various health risks, including increased mortality, hypertension, obesity, and heart disease. Both insufficient sleep (less than six hours) and excessive sleep (more than nine hours) have adverse effects on health and well-being.
The study revealed gender and age differences in sleep durations, with females generally sleeping longer than males, and middle-aged individuals having shorter sleep durations compared to younger and older participants.
Public health initiatives are needed to promote regular sleep within the recommended range and address chronic sleep difficulties. Making sleep a priority is crucial for overall health and well-being.
Another study from Flinders University highlights the association between regular snoring and hypertension, emphasizing the importance of addressing sleep disorders for overall health.
