Regular exercise stimulates the production of the feel-good hormone and it will get rid of stress and anxiety. This will help you sleep better. @Shutterstock

Today is World Sleep Day. Sleep is essential for everyone. It gives your body a chance to rejuvenate itself after all the stress and strain it goes through during the day. You need at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every day to function properly. But, unfortunately, today, most people are sleep deprived. It may be due to work pressure or sleep disorders. But whatever the cause, this is an unhealthy trend that needs to be corrected at the earliest. Otherwise, it will increase your risk of many chronic health disorders like hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases. Here, we reveal a few secrets that will help you sleep better.

Wear a pair of socks

Warm feet will help you sleep better. Soak your feet in hot water and massage with oil. Wear a pair of socks immediately after this. It will keep your feet warm. In summers, you can skip the foot bath and just put on a pair of socks. You will fall asleep the minute you get into bed.

Exercise regularly

Just half an hour a day will help you sleep better. You can exercise any time of the day, according to your convenience. It will not only rejuvenate you but also tire you out. Regular exercise stimulates the production of the feel-good hormone and it will get rid of stress and anxiety. This will help you sleep better.

Avoid alcohol at night

It is easy to give in to temptation and reach for a glass of your favourite drink after dinner. But you need to avoid doing this if you want a good night’s sleep. Alcohol can make you sleepy but once the effect wears off, you will be wide awake.

Keep the lighting low

Harsh lights are not good if you are trying to fall asleep. It can keep you awake even if you are sleepy. So, go for soft lights in the bedroom and draw the curtains. You can also try wearing eye-mask. This will help you sleep better.

Say no to electronics

Switch off your TV and keep your smartphone away at least an hour before you hit the bed. Dim your bedroom lights and spend the time relaxing. You can listen to some soft music. It will relax you.