Sleep is very important for overall health and World Sleep Day emphasises just that. In today’s hectic world, we chase the ‘all elusive’ good night’s sleep. As most of us continue to work from home while experiencing increased levels of stress, juggling multiple roles, and adapting to the “new normal”, our sleeping habits have been disrupted and a good night’s sleep continues to evade us. Most of us may think that an irregular sleep cycle or lack of sleep results in only feeling sluggish or tired. It, in fact, can have serious consequences, such as weight management issues, high cholesterol, poor immune system, and overall loss of energy. Experts recommend adults get seven to eight hours of sleep to ensure their bodies can function properly throughout the day. One easy and effective way to accelerate the sleep process and promote better sleep is to include any form of a workout in one’s daily routine. Also Read - Is COVID keeping you up? You might be suffering from coronasomnia

Here’s a better understanding on how a good workout can help you achieve a good and restful sleep on this World Sleep Day. Also Read - Here’s what happens when you don't get enough sleep every night

Regulates circadian rhythm

Multiple studies suggest that any form of regular physical exercise has enabled people to sleep better at night. Physical activities such as aerobic exercises release adenosine in your brain, that acts as a central nervous system depressant, promoting sleep. Aerobic exercises also increase the serotonin, which helps in regulating circadian rhythm, i.e., body’s internal body clock. Thirty minutes of moderate exercise is sufficient to improve your sleep quality at night. Also Read - Why you should wear socks in bed?

Increases length of slow-wave sleep

According to a recent study by Sleep.org, typically there are five phases of sleep, including slow-wave sleep phase, also known as deep sleep. Working out has proven to reduce stress levels in individuals, which leads to increased length of slow-wave sleep.

Reduces risk of obesity

It is axiomatic that working out helps us in maintaining a healthy body weight and reduce any additional fat. According to researchers, sleep disruptions and diseases in adults is also caused by obesity. The fat deposit in the neck blocks the upper airway, hence reducing or completely stopping the airflow. Exercising four to five days a week keeps the risk of obesity at bay, hence enabling us to sleep better at night.

Maintains overall well-being

Workout leads to secreting a protein in our brain called the brain-derived neurotrophic factor, that is essential for sound functioning of the brain. Researchers in this field of study have found out that this protein may help in reducing depression in people, which also includes insomnia. Regular exercises lead to reduced level of depression, thereby ensuring a better sleep.

In the fast-paced life that we live in, it may seem difficult to imbibe good habits. However, developing a disciplined and regular fitness regime goes a long way. One necessarily does not need to be a “fitness enthusiast” or a “gym freak” to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Committing to a simple fitness regime and making exercise a part of your daily routine shows great outcomes in getting a good sleep. Including simple exercises in your daily workout such as brisk walk, skipping, jogging, yoga, and meditation improves metabolism. Sleeping peacefully and regular workout are inter-connected to ensure overall well-being of our body and mind.

(This article is authored by Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr)