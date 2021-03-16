Did you know we spend one-third of our lives sleeping? This makes it a very important part of your daily routine. But lifestyle factors like long erratic working hours, lack of physical activity, consumption of caffeine and lack of sunlight disrupt good sleep and lead to all sorts of health problems. While sleep deficiency can alter your cognitive health and lead to behavioural problems such as irritability, poor decision making, low problem-solving skills, depression, loss of memory, among others. It is crucial to follow a healthy sleep schedule and maintain a healthy circadian rhythm. Also Read - Wondering how to deal with an extended lockdown period? Catch up on your sleep

How Much You Sleep Matters, But When You Sleep Matters Too

We all know that a person should get at least eight hours of sleep every day, but most of us fall short of doing that as well. One other thing that contributes to major health problems includes staying up late. People who stay up late or stay awake during the wee hours are more vulnerable to diseases. According to the annual Great Indian Sleep Scoreboard (GISS) 2021, they have seen a 100 per cent increase in the number of people going to bed before 10 pm since the 2020 survey. Also Read - Fixed bedtime, sufficient sleep may lead to healthier teens, says study

Clearly, more people are concerned about their health and have understood the link between sleep and health. This sleep awareness month, know the reasons why you should start sleeping early to ward off diseases and alleviate your risk of developing health problems. Also Read - Sleep interventions may reduce risk of falls

You Will Be Able To Maintain A Healthy Weight

A study published in the journal Obesity found that people who do not get enough sleep are more likely to be overweight or obese. Studies have shown that the body’s internal clocks seem to prefer unhealthy foods like salty, sugary after 8 in the evening. In other words, the less you sleep, you eat unhealthy foods. According to the Sleep Research Society, people who stay up until 4 am eat about 550 more calories than those who don’t.

You Will Feel Better Inside Out

Feeling cranky or anxious lately? Sleep deprivation could be the reason. A study in Cognitive Therapy and Research found those night owls are more likely to be overwhelmed with repetitive negative thoughts. As per the study results, people who don’t get enough sleep may develop pessimistic thoughts. There is no doubt that a well-rested mind helps you deal with situations better. It will also help you look well-rested, healthier and glowy.

There Will Be Less Room For Diseases

In addition to eating the right foods and exercising regularly, getting enough sleep is also important to ward off chronic conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney diseases, diabetes, and stroke. When you snooze, your body repairs itself that helps mitigate the risk of developing these diseases.

It Will Help Bolster Your Immunity

A good shuteye promotes a healthy immune system and mitigates your risk of getting seasonal flu. Studies have shown people who get at least 7-8 hours of sleep are at a lower risk of developing these health problems.

You Will Become More Productive

Have you ever felt lost while staring at a piece of paper, not knowing what to do? Don’t worry, we all have been there! Lack of sleep can mess up your cognitive health and make it difficult for you to perform basic functions like remembering and concentrating.

It is possible to mitigate the risk of all these problems if you sleep for eight hours every day to feel focused and fresh. So, the next time you are asked to give a presentation, you will do it without losing focus!