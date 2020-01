A lot of marijuana users rely on the drug for better sleep. But science is yet to confirm the positive effects of cannabis on sleep quality. Studies have shown mixed results on weed’s sleep-aiding benefits. While some found no benefit from CBD on sleep quality, others have revealed high rates of insomnia among marijuana users when they attempted to quit the drug.

Sleep psychiatrist and neurologist Dr. Bhanuprakash Kolla explains that cannabis may be minimally helpful for sleep in the short term and then disrupt sleep, making it difficult to stop use in the medium to long term. Dr. Kolla works in the Center for Sleep Medicine and the Division of Addiction Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

There are also researches, which suggest that frequency of use may be a key factor as to why cannabis begins to fail as a sleep aid. Meanwhile, some researchers also indicate that marijuana use can cause many health problems, such as anxiety, increased heart rate, lung infections, reduce bone density, etc. So, instead of relying on a nightly puff or two to catch some good night sleep, you can try healthier alternatives. Below we have listed a few ways to get better sleep –

Eliminate external light and noise

The bedroom environment and its setup can also affect your sleep quality. Try to minimize external noise and artificial lights. A quiet, relaxing, and clean bedroom may be the key to getting better sleep.

Set your bedroom temperature

Researchers say bedroom temperature can affect sleep quality more than external noise. Try different temperatures to find out which is best for you. Around 70°F (20°C) is a comfortable temperature for most people.

Avoid late-night snacking

Eating a large meal before bed can lead to poor sleep and hormone disruption. Finish your dinner four hours before bed.

Take a warm Bath before bed

A warm bath, shower or foot bath before bed can help you relax, help you fall asleep faster and improve your sleep quality.

Get a Comfortable Bed

Your bed, mattress and pillow can also affect sleep. Apart from impacting your sleep, poor-quality bedding can lead to increased lower-back pain. Experts recommend upgrading your bedding at least every 5–8 years.