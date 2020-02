In case you find you toss and turn in bed unable to sleep, try to figure out why. This may be because you were tempted to sneak in an afternoon nap. @Shutterstock

Sleep is important for your body to function properly. When you are young, you may have spent many sleepless nights for parties. Young parents are often forced to stay up at night to take care of their babies. But if they are unable to make up for this lack of sleep by sleeping some other time, it will have an effect on their bodies. Today, health tips from us will help you enjoy quality sleep. As an adult, you need to get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Otherwise, you have experience food craving that can make you gain weight, dark circles and a weakened immune system. You may also have trouble focusing on your work. Other than this, too little in the long run, may increase your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and stroke. That is why you need to make sure you get your required quota every night. Follow our health tips of the day and tuck yourself in for a refreshing sleep.

Try to maintain your sleep schedule

This is important to get into a routine. Go to bed at the same time every night. This goes for weekends too. You will also have to ensure that you wake up at the same time every day. This will regulate your circadian rhythm.

Relax before hitting the sack

Every night before going to bed, follow a little ritual that relaxes you. You can do whatever you want. Listen to some music, meditate or just read a nice book. This will take away your stress and you will be able to sleep better.

Avoid afternoon naps

In case you find you toss and turn in bed unable to sleep, try to figure out why. This may be because you were tempted to sneak in an afternoon nap. Avoid this. If you sleep during the day, you may not be tired enough by bedtime. This will affect your quality of sleep.

Exercise

This will definitely help you. There is no fixed time that you need to set for yourself. Just take some time out whenever it is convenient for you to do so and exercise. This will help you sleep better.