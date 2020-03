Start with a heavy meal and end on a lighter note. If you eat too much at night, you will face problems going off to sleep. @Shutterstock

Proper sleep is extremely for overall health. But unfortunately, we seem to have lost our ability to sleep soundly at night. There may be many reasons behind this. Stress and a hectic lifestyle may be the biggest culprits to this problem. Today, health tips from us will tell you how you can get a good night’s sleep with minimum effort. All you need to do is make a few adjustments and you will be fine. Follow our health tips of the day to get proper sleep. Lack of this can reduce your immunity and put you at risk of many health conditions. This is why you need to take action now. This will make you a healthier person and you will also feel fresh and ready to face the world every morning.

You need to realise that just practicing a few relaxation methods before bedtime is not going to help you. You have to consciously try to prepare your body throughout the day to rest properly at night. Here are our health tips of the day that will make you a healthier person.

Avoid sleeping till late in the morning

The best way to kickstart your day is to have an early start. Get out of bed the minute you wake up and go about your day in a disciplined manner. By the end of the day, you will be tired and this will help you sleep better.

Eat a heavy breakfast and a light dinner

Start with a heavy meal and end on a lighter note. If you eat too much at night, you will face problems going off to sleep. So, it is better to keep dinner light. A heavy breakfast will prevent youf rom overeating later in the day.

Avoid coffee during the later half of the day

The adenosine hormone makes you sleepy. But caffeine blocks the effects of this hormone. So try to avoid coffee and all other caffeinated beverages post afternoon. You can instead go for herbal tea or water

Meditate

There is a lot of stress in modern life. If you are stressed out and anxious, it will obviously affect your sleep. So, try a short relaxations meditation in the evening. This will help you sleep much better at night.