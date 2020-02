Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to maintain your body's natural sleep cycle. @Shutterstock

A short nap can help boost your energy and improve your brain power. But napping at the wrong time of day can be counterproductive. It could make you feel worse, interrupt your sleep schedule, or even hinder your performance. So, when is the right time to take a nap? When should you never take a nap? This series of our today health tips will provide answers to such questions that may be lingering in your mind right now.

Know when it’s okay to take a nap

It is important to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to maintain your body’s natural sleep cycle. Don’t oversleep in the morning even if you have trouble falling asleep the night before. Doing so can interrupt your normal sleep schedule. Try to wake up at the same time every morning. And try to get enough sleep at night so that you don’t have to take naps during the day.

However, most people tend to feel a little tired in the middle of the afternoon, resulting in that sleepy feeling. And adding a short afternoon siesta may offer various benefits for healthy adults. The benefits include relaxation, reduced fatigue, increased alertness, improved mood, improved performance, including quicker reaction time and better memory.

According to experts, the best time to take a nap is after lunch, between 2 P.M. and 3 P.M. This is also the time when the body’s energy naturally starts to flag.

If you have trouble sleeping at night, try mindfulness techniques. Studies suggest that practising mindfulness techniques can fight insomnia and improve sleep quality.

When you should never take a nap

According to health experts, napping at any time of day other than 12:00 to 3:00 in the afternoon may make you more difficult to sleep at night. This is because taking a nap at any other time can interrupt your normal circadian rhythm.

Don’t take longer naps, because the longer you nap, the more likely you are to feel groggy afterward. Fix your nap to only 10 to 20 minutes.

However, if you have difficulty falling asleep at night or waking early in the morning, you should never nap during the day or evening. Napping during the day can take away the drive to sleep at night.

Short naps may not affect night-time sleep quality for most people. But for those who are suffering from insomnia or poor sleep quality at night, napping might worsen their problems. Long or frequent naps might further worsen their sleep quality.