Sleep deprivation can affect your mood and lead to anxiety. Here’s how you can fix it and sleep soundly.

It goes without saying that sleeping well is equally as important as eating healthy and exercising. But people tend to ignore it anyway and do not get enough sleep, which takes a toll on their health. When your body and mind don't get enough rest, it drains your mental abilities and puts your physical health at risk.

How Sleeplessness Affects Your Mood?

While you sleep, your body repairs the intricacies of your system, which helps you maintain overall health. Lack of sleep can impair the proper functioning of your body and make you feel cranky and irritable. You might not be able to concentrate and may even feel less energetic.

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Psychiatry Reports found that nighttime sleep affects your mood, emotional reactivity and your capacity to control positive and negative thoughts. In other words, it can simply wreak havoc on your mental health.

The connection between anxiety and sleeplessness is a bit more complicated. Studies suggest that anxiety causes sleep problems, whereas other studies have shown that sleeplessness leads to an anxiety disorder. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, chronic insomnia puts you at a high risk of developing an anxiety disorder.

In addition to these problems, chronic insomnia can elevate your risk of developing chronic diseases, including heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and obesity. Hence, it is vital to regulate your mood and sleep soundly.

How To Reduce Anxiety And Sleep Soundly?

If you have sleep problems and feel depressed, anxious or less emotionally responsive, there are many ways that can help you get better.

One of the most effective ways to improve sleep patterns is getting enough sleep. It can lower anxiety and improve sleep. Plus, studies have found that exercise can help lower anxiety and improve overall health.

Dim the lights to let melatonin (sleep hormone) to work properly and induce sleep.

Set a routine and stick to it. Hit the sack around the same time every day and wake up at the same time to let your body align with your internal clock

Avoid consuming too much caffeine as it can lead to anxiety and inhibit sleep

Consuming too much alcohol can also keep you up by increasing your heart rate and making you anxious

Try meditation, yoga or breathing exercises to calm your mind and fight insomnia

Keep your gadgets away at least half an hour before bedtime. Your phone, laptop and TV emit light that keeps your brain awake

Don’t underestimate the use of excellent bedding. Make sure you select the ones that matches your needs

Take a warm and relaxing bath before going to bed

If you keep tossing and turning in bed, try reading a book before going to bed

Sometimes regulating sleep and managing anxiety is more complicated. So, make sure you consult a professional if the situation seems impossible to handle

Sleep deprivation could be an indication of an underlying disease that can lead to life-threatening consequences. Be alert and talk to your doctor in case the problem persists.