Short-term insomnia is a common sleep disorder that keeps many awake at night. The amount of sleep needed varies from person to person, but most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep a night. Sleep deprivation can affect your quality of life. It can also increase the risk for heart attacks and strokes, Type II diabetes, cancer, and shorten lifespan. But many factors like work-related stress, financial worries and troubles at home cause us to lose sleep.

Thankfully, we have home remedies to help you get better sleep at night. Read on to know how these home remedies can help improve your sleeping patterns.

Practise mindfulness meditation

Apart from the numerous health benefits, mindfulness meditation can also help you get a good night sleep. Practising mindfulness meditation helps reduce stress, improve concentration, and boost immunity. It consists of slow, steady breathing while sitting quietly. Spare 15 minutes in the morning or evening to meditate. But you can do it as often as you like.

Avoid caffeine six hours before bedtime

The effects of caffeine can last for up to 24 hours. As a result, the stimulant can make it hard for you to fall asleep. Studies have shown that can delay the timing of your body clock and reduce your total sleep time.

Try maintaining a regular sleeping schedule

It is another natural way to beat insomnia. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Doing so will train your body to wake at a consistent time and fall asleep easier at night.

Avoid strenuous exercise 3 hours before bed

Experts say exercise elevates core body temperature for five to six hours. But your body temperature needs to drop to feel drowsy. So, avoid doing strenuous exercise 3 hours before bed to get improve your sleep quality.

Dim the room lights

Bright light can keep you awake. So, switch off the room lights before you go to sleep. You can use dim lights, if you are not used to total blackout.