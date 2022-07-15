Sleep Disorders Common Among Working Professionals: How Yoga & Meditation Can Help

Many of us think of meditation as a problematic or esoteric practice. A practice that monks or highly evolved beings or yogis practice. Of course, meditation helps us grow in our spiritual journey, but the fact is that anyone can practice meditation. And meditation, even if done for a short period known to be beneficial for the heart, body and mind.

Many working professionals now wear by yoga and meditation to ease their stressors and manage their sleep issues. One therapy that works wonderful for sleep disorders is Yog Nidra.

Can't sleep or stay asleep? You're not alone. Many working professionals are facing sleep disorders these days, due to stress and sedentary lifestyle.

Divine Soul Yoga (DSY), a multi-modal alternative therapy-led wellness retreat and research centre, revealed that as many as 70 per cent of total people availing restorative therapies at DSY retreats are working professionals, and at least 65 of them are suffering from various sleep-related disorders.

The working population seeking restorative therapies belong to the age group of 25-50 years, with men accounting for 70 per cent of the total number and women 30 per cent.

Dr Deepak Mittal, meditation expert at DSY, stated that the root cause of their suffering is stress and their desk-bound lifestyle.

"Not getting adequate amounts of sleep is causing many to feel tremendously tired and irritable. This also interferes with their cognitive functions, memory, and performance," he said.

The DSY's figure also indicates that many people now swear by yoga and meditation to ease their stressors and manage their sleep issues.

Want to get a good night sleep? Try Yoga & Meditation

Several studies have proven the efficacy of ancient restorative therapies such as yoga and meditation in boosting health and well-being.

DSY said that restorative therapies can help people master their stresses and sleep disorders. Mindful practice of authentic yoga, laughter therapy and restorative healing practices also helps boost mental and physical strength, it added.

Yog Nidra is best for sleep disorders

According to Dr Mittal, Yog Nidra works "wonderfully" for people with sleep disorders.

He explained, "Yog Nidra is a unique recuperative technique wherein sleep is used as a meditation process for healing purposes. This yoga asana not only induces restful sleep and manages stress but also improves focus and clarity of mind."

When Yog Nidra is combined with other restorative therapies, the practitioners can achieve mindfulness and improved quality of life, he added.

To get better sleep, Dr Mittal also advises people to stop using phones and electronic devices a couple of hours before bed as blue light is known to disrupt restful sleep. He also wants people to avoid mindless social media scrolling.

Inactive lifestyle can also lead to these health issues

Most working population tend to overwork and lead inactive routines, which are causing sleep issues. Not just sleep problems, sedentary lifestyle can increase risk of many other health issues such as Hypertension, Thyroid, PCOD, Diabetes, Insomnia, and Back & Joint pain.

