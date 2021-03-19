ResMed introduces #WakeUpToGoodSleep a 360-degree campaign to drive sleep awareness in India. The campaign is conceptualised to underscore the importance of sleep quality for overall wellbeing it aims to highlight the growing and largely unidentified sleep disorders in India and the treatment options available. A sound sleep keeps you away from many other serious issues such as type -2 diabetes obesity hypertension and depression. World Sleep Day (WSD) is an annual global call to action about the importance of healthy sleep. The focus of WSD is to bring cognizance to the many burdens of sleep problems as well as