Do you snore loudly? Or suffer from daytime sleepiness? You might be suffering from sleep apnea. Read on to know more.

Do you honk or wheeze in your sleep? If that is the case, should you be concerned? While it can be irritating, especially for the person sleeping right next to you. Even though snoring is not uncommon, it could be a sign of a bigger problem. It generally occurs when the flow of air that you breathe in causes the tissues in the back of your throat to vibrate. Also Read - Obstructive sleep apnea linked ups spine fracture risk in women: Other health risks of this condition

Is It Just Snoring?

Nearly everyone snores now and then, and there are multiple reasons why you might snore, including cold and cough. But for some, it could be an indication of a health problem. When loud snoring is accompanied by daytime tiredness, it could be a sign of sleep apnea – a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and begins. However, this doesn’t happen to everyone who snores, which is why you must understand the difference between snoring and sleep apnea. Also Read - Expert tips for selecting the right pillow to sleep peacefully

Snoring Vs Sleep Apnea

Snoring is the harsh sound caused by vibration during breathing. It is a result of a partially blocked airway in the mouth, nose or throat. Factors like allergies, sinus infections, alcohol, airway obstruction and a deviated septum lead to this problem. It is only a symptom of sleep apnea. Also Read - Having trouble falling asleep at night? Consult a specialist to rule out any disorder

Sleep apnea is a common and serious sleep disorder in which your breathing is repeatedly interrupted during sleep. People who suffer from this problem stop breathing during their sleep because their airway collapses or is blocked. During a sleep apnea episode, your body is deprived of oxygen, which doesn’t let you get rid of carbon dioxide properly. Untreated sleep apnea can lead to an array of health problems, including high blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke and diabetes. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, about 42 per cent of the people with severe sleep apnea die due to a stroke or other cardiovascular disease.

Types Of Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

The most common type of sleep apnea is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which occurs when the muscles in the back of the throat fail to keep the airway open to let you breathe properly.

Central Sleep Apnea

This sleep disorder occurs when the brain doesn’t send proper signals to the muscles that control the breathing. It is a less common type of sleep apnea that affect people.

Mixed Sleep Apnea

A condition in which your experience symptoms of both, obstructive and central sleep apnea.

Symptoms Of Sleep Apnea

While chronic snoring is the biggest symptom of sleep apnea, you might experience other symptoms, including:

headaches

irritability

forgetfulness

drowsiness, especially in the morning

sexual dysfunction

difficulty in concentrating and remembering things

daytime sleepiness

falling asleep at work or while driving

These are some of the common symptoms of sleep apnea, but you may or may not experience all of these. Timely treatment can help to recover from the problem.

Treatment

The primary form of treatment preferred by experts is continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. An airway pressure machine is used with a variety of breathing masks that can help treat moderate and severe sleep apnea. Oral appliance therapy is another way to treat sleep apnea.

Lifestyle Changes To Treat Sleep Apnea And Stop Snoring