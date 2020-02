Avoid taking naps at any time of day other than 12:00 to 3:00 in the afternoon @Shutterstock

Getting quality sleep each night is essential for your health and wellbeing. Sleep allows your mind and the body to take some rest. If you don’t get adequate sleep, you may be at a higher risk of certain health problems such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, weight gain, etc. But what about sleeping in the afternoon? Is it good or bad? Sleeping during the day has both positive and negative effects depending on when and how long you sleep.

Studies suggest that taking a short nap for about half an hour may offer various benefits. It could provide relaxation, reduce fatigue, increase alertness, lower blood pressure, boost mood, and improve your brain power. A shot afternoon nap may also help in dealing with anger issues.

But napping at the wrong time of day can be counterproductive. It could make you feel worse, interrupt your sleep schedule, or even hinder your performance.

The best and worst time to take a nap

Avoid taking naps at any time of day other than 12:00 to 3:00 in the afternoon. Because it can interrupt your normal circadian rhythm and make you more difficult to sleep at night.

According to experts, the best time to take a nap is after lunch, between 2 P.M. and 3 P.M. This is also the time when the body’s energy naturally starts to flag.

Don’t take longer naps, because the longer you nap, the more likely you are to feel groggy afterward. Studies have also revealed that taking long naps during the day can increase your risk of heart disease and premature death. Limit your snoozing to 30 minutes at the most.

These people should never take afternoon naps

Afternoon naps are not good for people who are struggling with insomnia – a sleep disorder that can affect a person’s daily activities. Sleeping during the day can take away the drive to sleep at night and worsen their problems.

Studies also suggest that people who are suffering from depression, obesity or trying to lose weight should avoid the day sleep.