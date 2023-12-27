Human Sleep Patterns: How Do They Change With Seasons?

Seasonal changes impact many different types of life on Earth. Fall is when trees peel their leaves in preparation for spring growth. When animals like bears, squirrels, and turtles hibernate, their metabolisms almost wholly stop. The fur of the snow hare and ermine is white throughout the winter and brown in the summer. According to recent research, humans, too, appear to be seasonal, with notable variations in the length and composition of our sleep throughout the year. Rapid-fire eye movement (REM) and non-rapid eye movement (NREM), further separated into three stages, are the two distinct phases of sleep that humans experience.

Our Sleep Schedule Is In Sync With The Day-Night Cycle

What is the name of it? The circadian rhythm. The body uses a smart little mechanism called the circadian rhythm to ensure you have enough energy to get by each day. Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana,explains how they support us in performing vital tasks.

Environmental Signals

Exceptionally, light and temperature have an impact on it. These can cause disruptions to the body's natural rhythms and lead to sleep disorders like insomnia or exhaustion during the day when it mainly encourages awakeness. Light signals the time to awaken. One convincing observation regarding the impact of seasons on circadian rhythm is the seasonal variations in our moods. During the off-peak months, fewer daylight hours directly correlate with decreased vitamin D production from less time spent in the sun.

To Help You Replenish Your Energy

Experts and scientists advise finding a regular and harmonious resting schedule that you can change with the seasons.

This is because our bodies become fatigued earlier than in the winter due to greater light exposure, sometimes called the print period. This affects our internal body clock and controls the body's natural reaction to ensure that we wake up at a crucial time of day.

It has been demonstrated that light plays a crucial role in controlling the circadian rhythm and human sleep. Research has shown that exposure to artificial light before bed can inhibit the pineal gland's melatonin production. This hormone controls our circadian clock the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, which repeats daily and induces drowsiness.

However, the German study discovered that the subjects experienced seasonal variations in REM sleep when exposed primarily to artificial lights, directly linked to their circadian rhythm. The study used detailed sleep recordings of 188 cases who lived in civic settings and suffered from disturbed resting patterns. The participants slept for an hour more in December than in June. They slept for 30 minutes more during the downtime than during the summer when we dream, and our heart rate rises.

In A Recent Study

Scientists from Germany noted that During the downtime, subjects slept for an additional 60 minutes or more. Additionally, compared to spring, autumn was about 25 minutes faster for them to enter REM sleep and had an average of 30 minutes more REM sleep during downtime.

Summary

We find significant seasonal differences in both wake time and sleep duration, particularly in the spring when wake times are earlier and sleep duration is shorter (in comparison to the reference season downtime). When days get longer, so does the time spent sleeping (between the summer solstice and downtime).

