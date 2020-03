We have highlighted the importance of a good night’s sleep for your overall health in many of our previous articles. If you missed that, we have recollected a few important points here.

Quality sleep keeps the immune system healthy

Sleep regulates hormones such as ghrelin and leptin that help balance appetite

Adequate sleep enables your body to regulate blood pressure

Sleep enables the body to repair and be fit and ready for the next day

Getting adequate rest is also important to prevent excess weight gain, heart disease

Experts recommends that an adult should sleep for at least 7-9 hrs on an average. But blame it to our current lifestyles, many of us are having trouble sleeping at night. And the worse thing is that we tend to ignore the signs until the problem escalates. If you have trouble falling asleep at night and if it continues, to consult a specialist to rule out any sleep disorder.

Common sleep disorders you should not ignore

Sleep disorders are a common problem nowadays and millions of people are living with them. A bad night can impair your function throughout the day. Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder. But there are other forms that you should not ignore:

Insomnia

Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, in which people have trouble falling and or staying asleep. People suffering from this condition tend to sleep during the daytime and are constantly low on energy or irritable.

Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a chronic and potentially serious medical condition. A person with sleep apnea frequently stops breathing, which causes the oxygen level in the blood to drop. This disrupts your sleep. Common symptoms of sleep apnea include snoring, wheezing for air, and waking up with a dry mouth.

Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless Legs Syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by unpleasant feelings in the legs such as ache or burning or tingling. This makes a person with this condition move their legs constantly. As it disturbs sleep, it is also considered as a sleep disorder.

Parasomnias

Parasomnias are sleep disorders characterized by abnormal sleep behaviours. Common forms are sleep terrors, sleepwalking, sleep eating, sleep sex and rapid eye movement (rem) behaviour disorder.

Sleep Paralysis

Imagine how it would be if you’re unable to move or speak after waking up in the morning. It’s terrifying, right? This is what people with sleep paralysis are going through. Some people also have hallucinations. It can happen while waking up and falling asleep.