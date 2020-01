You will feel better in the morning if you had a good night sleep. But it won’t be a good morning if you don’t get inadequate amount of sleep. Dear busy people! Take your sleep quality seriously. Because sleep disorders may lead to health problems, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression.

Many people suffer from insomnia, which may be due to psychiatric and medical conditions, unhealthy sleep habits, specific substances, and/or certain biological factors. Lifestyle changes may help lessen the severity of insomnia. But several naturopathic solutions have also been found effective in lessening the severity of insomnia. If you’re also having sleepless nights, these below naturopathic approaches may help you get the sleep you need.

Acupuncture

It is an age-old healing practice of traditional Chinese medicine and inserting very thin needles through the skin at specific points in the body. It’s primarily used to relieve pain but also used for a wide range of other complaints. In a study, acupuncture treatment helped participants recover their normal sleep patterns.

Valerian extract

Many studies have suggested that taking valerian extract help fall asleep easier and get better quality sleep. A study also found a combination of valerian and lemon balm as effective as the prescription sleeping pill Halcion.

Tart cherry juice

In a study, older adults who drank eight ounces of tart cherry juice twice a day were able to sleep 90 more minutes per night. Researchers explained that compounds that give the cherries their colour increased the availability and inhibited the degradation of L-tryptophan. Tryptophan is an amino acid that interacts with brain chemicals that are important to sleep and the timing of our biological clock’s sleep-wake cycle.

Lavender aromatherapy

Inhaling the aroma of lavender oil before bedtime may help you sleep better. Onset of menopause may cause sleep disturbances. If you are near your menopause, lavender aromatherapy may help improve your sleep. The positive effects of lavender oil have been shown in studies.

Melatonin supplement

Taking melatonin supplement under the supervision of an experienced naturopathic physician may also help sleep well at night. Melatonin is a hormone that plays a role in your natural sleep-wake cycle. Researchers suggest that melatonin supplements might help provide some relief from insomnia.