You might be more interested to do Netflix and chill at night but, wrecking your sleep pattern could do some serious harm to your health. You might not realise the impact immediately but there is a long-term impact on health in case your sleep hours are disruptive for long. In order to get to prevent risk of chronic diseases, you have to get rid of all kinds of sleep disorders.

A recent research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that ‘achieving normal sleep may be protective for some people with health conditions and risks like diabetes, high blood pressure, strokes.’ The risk of early death also increases for people with these ailments if they sleep for less than six hours, the study suggests. Apart from this, you will always feel tired, grumpy and irritated if you function on little or no sleep. Here are some of the chronic diseases related to sleep disorder.

Diabetes

Researches have found that people who sleep for lesser hours are at an elevated risk of getting diabetes. This happens because insufficient sleep influences the way our body processes sugar in blood. Researches done on people whose sleep hours were reduced from eight hours showed that these people processed glucose much more slowly than those having healthy sleep pattern. So, if you sleep for five hours or less you need to monitor your blood sugar levels constantly and try to elongate your sleep duration.

Heart diseases

Sleep disorders can aggravate health conditions. If you are already suffering from hypertension, your cardiac health is already at risk. On top of it, if you sleep for less hours, your blood pressure may be high the following day. In a simple language, heart also needs some time to rest and heal from the whole day of work. If you can ease your heart of all the burn of constant thinking, stress and let the body replenish energy levels, your heart health will be much better. Apart from this, if you suffer from sleep apnoea, your heart health is at risk. When you wake up at night multiple times with breathing issues, your blood pressure shoots up each time. If sleep apnoea goes untreated, it can lead to chronic heart diseases in long run.

Mood disorders

It’s quite simple, if you don’t sleep properly, you’ll be tired the following day. Sleeping for lesser hours means giving less time to your body to rejuvenate and refresh. If a single sleepless night could make you irritable the following, its long-term impact can be imagined. It results more chronic mood disorders. This has also been linked to serious impact on mental health. Sleep disorders have a deep association with mental issues like depression, anxiety and stress. Studies show that people who sleep for lesser hours are mentally exhausted and angry and also show decreased level positivity and ability to perform well socially. These symptoms have been noticed to diminish gradually when the person returns to a normal sleep pattern of six to eight hours.

Obesity

Many researches have been done to understand the link between chronic sleep disorder and obesity. It has been found that people who sleep for lesser than right hours have at least seven per cent more chance of getting obese. This happens because sleeplessness increases appetite. It is because sleeplessness has been found to increase the level of leptin in our body, a hormone which is responsible to supress the appetite. So, if you are planning to lose weight then make sure you are getting proper sleep.

Easy sleep fixes for you