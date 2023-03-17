Sleep: The Body’s Snooze Button For Better Health

Today, it is possible to ensure optimum sleep with home sleep tests and remote assistance for any factors that may hamper it.

World Sleep Day 2023: From childhood to adulthood, we tend to underestimate and ignore the power of sleep for our overall health and well-being. Sleep plays a vital role in maintaining our physical and mental health and preventing the onset of chronic diseases, both directly and indirectly. Despite this, it will come as an eye-opener that the prevalence of insomnia in India is around 9.8%. The reasons range from obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia to the most recent affliction of doom-scrolling (the habit of scrolling absentmindedly through devices). Sleep deprivation can lead to chronic diseases and can be detrimental to overall health in the long run. Hence, Dr Vishal Sehgal, President of Portea Medical, shares four significant sleep benefits for better health.

Lower risk of weight gain: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the prevalence of obesity in India has doubled in the last decade, with nearly 135 million Indians classified as overweight or obese. Lack of adequate sleep is associated with increased levels of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, salt retention and inflammatory markers. Another reason is that when a person is sleep-deprived, they tend to be fatigued and, therefore, less inclined to stay active and exercise during the day. Thus, people who sleep less than 7 hours a day may have a higher body mass index (BMI) and are prone to rapid weight gain.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the prevalence of obesity in India has doubled in the last decade, with nearly 135 million Indians classified as overweight or obese. Lack of adequate sleep is associated with increased levels of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, salt retention and inflammatory markers. Another reason is that when a person is sleep-deprived, they tend to be fatigued and, therefore, less inclined to stay active and exercise during the day. Thus, people who sleep less than 7 hours a day may have a higher body mass index (BMI) and are prone to rapid weight gain. Preventing or fighting cancer: The circadian rhythm regulates the sleep-wake cycle, which is controlled by the body's internal clock. Chronic sleep deprivation or disruption of the circadian rhythm can interfere with the body's ability to repair damaged DNA, leading to an increased risk of cancer. In addition, trouble in the sleep cycle can increase the risk of developing cancer through various mechanisms, including the suppression of the immune system, increased inflammation, and decreased melatonin production. Therefore, healthy sleep habits can reduce cancer risk and maintain optimal health.

The circadian rhythm regulates the sleep-wake cycle, which is controlled by the body's internal clock. Chronic sleep deprivation or disruption of the circadian rhythm can interfere with the body's ability to repair damaged DNA, leading to an increased risk of cancer. In addition, trouble in the sleep cycle can increase the risk of developing cancer through various mechanisms, including the suppression of the immune system, increased inflammation, and decreased melatonin production. Therefore, healthy sleep habits can reduce cancer risk and maintain optimal health. Also Read Sacrificing Sleep Gave Me Freedom: Doctors Speak On Revenge Bedtime Procrastination



Do You Sleep With Lights On? You Might Be At Risk Of Diabetes, Heart Problems

More News Heart health: Good-quality sleep helps maintain glucose metabolism and reduces insulin sensitivity. Conversely, when a person does not sleep well, combined with other lifestyle issues, it increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Over time, diabetes can increase the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Shorter sleep time is also associated with an increased likelihood of atherosclerosis, which leads to blockage of arteries and obstruction of blood flow to the heart.

Good-quality sleep helps maintain glucose metabolism and reduces insulin sensitivity. Conversely, when a person does not sleep well, combined with other lifestyle issues, it increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Over time, diabetes can increase the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Shorter sleep time is also associated with an increased likelihood of atherosclerosis, which leads to blockage of arteries and obstruction of blood flow to the heart. Conserve, recuperate, and repair: During sleep, the body releases neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, critical for regulating mood, behaviour, and cognitive function. Sleep also plays a crucial role in the immune system, with research indicating that it can enhance the production of immune cells and antibodies that fight infections and diseases.

In Conclusion

Today, it is possible to ensure optimum sleep with home sleep tests and remote assistance for any factors that may hamper it. In addition, home healthcare organizations are enabling people to get access to sleep disorder treatment, ensuring that the intervention is done at the right time. Your sleeping patterns can go a long way in determining your overall health and well-being. Besides many repairs that go on inside the body and brain, sleep also ensures that we always stay on top of our mental health. It is unequivocally the most vital biological process and a natural remedy for all things related to our physical and psychological health.