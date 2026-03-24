Sleep as an Escape: Why you sleep more when life feels overwhelming

Sleeping more when stressed is common. Here's why stress causes oversleeping, emotional exhaustion, and how to manage stress without escaping into sleep.

Sleep as an Escape Why you sleep more when life feels overwhelming

In the contemporary world, where there is a high rate of stress, it has become a daily occurrence. Where most individuals have sleepless days as a result of anxiety, some respond to the same by sleeping more than usual. When you feel like you are sleeping too long and life is too overwhelming for you, you are not alone. One of the ways of coping with emotional and mental pressure can be to sleep more during stressful periods.

Why do you sleep more when life feels overwhelming?

The hormones released by your body, such as cortisol, when you are stressed. This is the hormone that causes the fight or flight. When stress is sustained and overwhelming, however, the brain and the body may be emotionally drained. Rather than being alert, the body will come back by closing down and seeking additional rest. This can be referred to as emotional exhaustion or stress burnout.

It is an escape from sleep for most individuals. When you sleep, you are not connected to concerns, obligations and emotional suffering. That is why individuals who experience some hard moments, love breakups, work stress, or mental exhaustion could begin to sleep more than they used to.

Relationship between Mental Health and Oversleeping

Mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression are mostly associated with oversleeping. Even simple things can be tiresome when the mind is overwhelming. The result of this mental exhaustion is that you may always feel tired even without engaging in any physical job.

The following tendencies are some of the typical indicators that you are experiencing stress which is making you sleep more:

Sleepiness despite a lot of hours of sleep. Trying to sleep because of issues or obligations. Poor motivation and lack of energy. Fogging of the brain and lack of concentration. Experiencing emotional depletion.

Whenever you experience these symptoms, your body might need some rest, however, it can be a sign that your mental condition requires your attention as well.

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How can you deal with stress and avoid oversleeping?

Not always. In some cases, another natural form of recovery for the body is additional sleep. As much as your body requires rest after engaging in physical exercise, so does your brain after emotional stress. Situated stress provokes may be normal short term oversleeping.

But when you are sleeping excessively on a daily basis, and you are still tired, then it might be chronic stress or burnout, or depression. In these instances, it can be helpful to enhance the quality of sleep, cope with stress, and talk to a person you confide in.

Sleep is not the only way to escape, but we should have healthy stress management methods:

Go for a short walk daily Deep breathing or meditation. Talk to friends or family Record down what you have to say into a journal. Keep a regular sleeping pattern. Limit the amount of time spent in front of the screen before sleeping.

It is not as unusual as people think to sleep more when life is overwhelming. It is not being lazy it is usually emotional and mental fatigue. Your body is seeking to recuperate from stress. The trick is to be attentive to your body, but you must deal with the source of stress. This is because healthy coping with stress can make you sleep better and feel better.

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