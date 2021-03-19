Much like eating and drinking sleep is crucial to maintain overall health and well-being. Did you know we spend more than one-third of our lives sleeping? Sleep is essential for restorative function energy conservation repair of cells hormone secretion (diurnal/nocturnal) relieve tiredness and get rest and recovery. Sleep is a biological chemical and physiological process that forms a triad of health along with exercise and nutrition. Poor quality of sleep can have dangerous consequences in the long run. Lack of sleep can increase your risk of developing anxiety depression hypertension CVD Type II Diabetes. It may lead to work-related accidents