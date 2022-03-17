World Sleep Day: 93% Indians Are Sleep Deprived And 65% Of Them Are Potential Sleep Apnea Patients

Sleep apnea impacts much more than just sleep. It can also increase your likelihood of cardiovascular disease and hypertension.

Are you having difficulty sleeping at night or not getting enough sleep? You're not alone. More than 90 per cent of Indians are sleep deprived, and 65 per cent of them are potential patients for sleep apnea, according to Vikram Thaploo, CEO, Apollo TeleHealth.

Marking the World Sleep Day, which is observed on 18th March every year, Apollo TeleHealth has introduced 'Good Nidra' Program a comprehensive sleep program for the treatment and diagnosis of sleep apnea.

Commenting on the launch of the new program, Thaploo said, "We believe that there is an unmet need for many individuals who haven't yet been officially diagnosed with OSA and are looking for comfortable or curative treatment options. This Good Nidra sleep program will provide physicians and OSA patients with a new, patient-preferred alternative therapy that is simple, comfortable, effective, and easy to use. Through this dedicated program, we aim to bring in more patients and significantly reduce or eliminate the burden of sleep apnea."

What is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)?

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition characterized by complete/partial obstruction of the upper airway that disrupts normal sleep patterns. It has become highly prevalent and negatively affects the quality of life of a person. The condition is independently associated with an increased likelihood of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diminished quality of life. Hence, it becomes a prime concern for healthcare personnel to diagnose it at the earliest.

Thaploo stated that sleep disorders and obesity are under consideration to be added to the list of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Meanwhile, Dr. Ayesha Nazneen - Chief Medical Officer, Apollo TeleHealth highlighted that sleep apnea is a serious chronic condition that impacts much more than just sleep. "It impacts patients' quality of life and overall health," she stated.

With the 'Good Nidra' program, she believes that it would become easier to manage patients affected with obstructive sleep apnea and treat more patients on any given day.

All about the Good Nidra sleep program

Thaploo elaborated that The Good Nidra sleep program includes screening and diagnosis at home/hospital through latest technology-based devices that are cost effective and convenient. For treatment, CPAP devices would be provided with connected facilities for monitoring treatment therapy remotely, to gain better treatment outcome. In addition to that, a back-end support team including sleep technicians, sleep coach and counsellors will educate and guide patients during every step of the treatment program.

How to get enrolled for the program? Dr. Nazneen explained, "All one has to do is to fill up a questionnaire, then sleep expert will connect to assist diagnose, counsel and interpret various clinical reports which will be followed by installation of Connected CPAP device at home. Program will also support the patient with constant treatment compliance monitoring and lifestyle management. This innovative new program can help the medical community as a whole to tackle this prevalent silent killer head-on in hopes of saving more lives and raising awareness of this deadly disease."

"Sleep is an essential component of health. While people across the world are becoming more educated and aware about the importance of sleep health, the limited number of doctors practicing this specialty is a restricting factor for patients. With initiatives like this, it will be easier for patients in India to have access to sleep specialists and world class technologies to treat sleep disorders" she added.