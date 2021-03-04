Heard of sleep apnea? It is a serious condition wherein a person faces difficulty in sleeping. Sleep apnea can also turn fatal if left untreated. According to the studies patients suffering from this condition have a higher risk of getting hypertension stroke cardiomyopathy heart failure cancer and even diabetes. Let us understand what leads to this condition. When a person is sleeping the body remains calm but for a person suffering from sleep apnea it is usually characterized by repeated stops in the breathing pattern during sleep. Researchers have revealed that anyone (of any age) can have this condition. There