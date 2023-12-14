Sleep Apnea Among Working People: Doctor Stresses On The Importance Of Treatment

Doctor Vikas K. Agrawal explains in detail about this complicated health condition and why its treatment is especially essential for working people.

Sleep apnea is a serious condition which causes sleep disorders in patients. It is characterised by repeated start and pause of breathing. If you are feeling tired even after a full night's sleep you may have this condition. Also note, people who usually suffer from this problem typically snore loudly at night or breathe heavy. Anything that could narrow your airway such as obesity, large tonsils, and adenoids in the upper airway could cause sleep apnea, says Doctor Vikas K. Agrawal, a pioneering ENT surgeon celebrated for his ground-breaking work in sleep apnea, sinus, and snoring.

Sleep apnea is a spectrum disorder. For milder cases of sleep apnea, only lifestyle changes, such as losing weight or quitting smoking may be required. There are also devices that can help open a blocked airway, such as a CPAP machine or oral appliances designed to keep your throat open and bring your jaw forward. However, among the young working population, surgery may be a better option.

Doctor Vikas K. Agrawal spoke to TheHealthsite.com and explained in detail about this complicated health condition and why its treatment is especially essential for working people.

Sleep Apnea And Why Working People Must Focus On Cure

The surgical procedures include the:

Radiofrequency ablation - An ENT surgeon shrinks the tissue at the rear of the mouth and the back of the throat using this. This procedure is useful for symptoms that are mild to moderate. Plasma/Coblation technique- The coblation or plasma technique removes adenoid tissue or tonsils with minimal bleeding by employing a controlled plasma field. This method ensures precise, low-temperature tissue removal, minimizing harm to adjacent tissues. Suspension bridge pharyngoplasty- This is a novel surgical technique that is effective in treating a collapse of the middle part of the throat( behind the mouth), which is causing obstruction in the airway. Jaw repositioning- In rare cases, the jaw is moved forward from the remainder of the face bones. This enlarges the space behind the tongue and soft palate, making obstruction less likely. This procedure is known as maxillomandibular advancement.

With fast-evolving medical technologies, there could be newer techniques that emerge with time.

Factors That Can Male Sleep Apnea Worse

Dr. cites these following factors:

Changes in your hormone levels can increase your risk for obstructive sleep apnea.

Alcohol can make the muscles of your mouth and throat relax, which may close your upper airway.

Smoking can cause inflammation in your upper airway, which affects breathing.

Obesity is also a common cause of sleep apnea.

(Dr. Vikas K. Agrawal is a pioneering ENT surgeon celebrated for his ground-breaking work in sleep apnea, sinus, and snoring. He has contributed to generating global consensus that these ailments merit medical intervention. Having formulated India's guidelines for surgical intervention in sleep apnea, he is recognized for publishing papers that have shifted the paradigm on the understanding and treatment of a vast spectrum of otolaryngological issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). He is also credited with the first Robotic tongue-based surgery for OSA in the country).