Sleep Anxiety Explained: Why you feel stressed before bed and how to fix it naturally

Struggling with sleep anxiety? Here's why you feel stressed before bed and learn natural, effective ways to calm your mind and improve sleep quality.

Sleep Anxiety Explained Why you feel stressed before bed and how to fix it naturally

Do you always overcome with a feeling of stress as soon as your head falls into bed? You're not alone. One such stressor that is becoming a frequent phenomenon in the busy, ever-connected world of the present time is sleep anxiety, or a type of anticipatory stress accumulating around bedtime. Sleep anxiety is strongly associated with such disorders as insomnia and generalised anxiety disorder, and complicates the process of getting to sleep, maintaining sleep, and waking up refreshed in the morning.

What is sleep anxiety?

Sleep anxiety can be defined as the fear or worry of bedtime. You don't relax, but your mind is hyperactive, and it repeats your events during the day or the challenges you will be facing tomorrow. This psychological overdrive triggers the heart rate in the body, making it more difficult to fall asleep.

To most individuals, this turns into a vicious cycle because one worries about not having enough sleep, and not sleeping, which increases the anxiety as time goes by.

Experts' take on Sleep anxiety and how to fix it?

Dr Malini Saba, Psychologist, human and social rights activist, and Founder of Saba Family Foundation, says,

"Sleep anxiety often begins when the body is ready to rest, but the mind refuses to slow down. The quiet of the night amplifies unresolved thoughts, worries, and daily pressures, making bedtime feel stressful instead of peaceful.

The way to fix this is not by forcing sleep, but by gently preparing your mind to feel safe and relaxed. Small, natural habits can make a big difference like switching off screens at least 30 minutes before bed, dimming the lights, and keeping a consistent sleep schedule. Writing down your thoughts or to do list before sleeping can help clear mental clutter.

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You can also try calming practices such as deep breathing, light stretching, listening to soft music, or reading something light instead of scrolling on your phone. Avoid caffeine late in the evening and create a bedtime routine that signals your brain it's time to unwind".

How Come the night before you sleep, you feel stressed?

Sleep anxiety sneaks in at night because of a number of reasons:

Racing thoughts and overthinking

Distractions are eliminated at night and you are left alone with your thoughts. This may cause too much worrying or fretting, particularly when you are already exposed to stress.

Poor sleep habits

The disruption of your natural sleep wake cycles or circadian rhythm by unusual sleep patterns, screen time, or caffeine consumption towards the end of the day may lead to problems with sleep.

Digital overload

Using social media or viewing other stimulating material before sleep can stimulate your brain, and it becomes more difficult to relax.

Fear of Sleeplessness

In case you have had some bad sleep nights in the past, you will find yourself fearing bedtime. This anxiety in itself becomes a cause of panic.

How to overcome Sleep Anxiety without drugs?

Simple, natural techniques can help you to deal with the anxiety about sleep, and enhance the habits of relaxation and sleep hygiene.

Establish a routine before bedtime

Create an evening routine prior to sleep, reading, having a warm shower or deep breathing. These are messages that inform your brain that it is time to relax.

Limit screen time before Bed

No phones, laptops, and TVs at least an hour prior to bedtime. Exposure to blue light may disrupt the production of melatonin which is the sleep hormone.

practice mindfulness

Such methods as meditation can slow down the thoughts and alleviate anxiety. Even five-ten minutes of deep breaths will help.

Watch what you eat or drink

Restrict caffeine and fatty foods in the evening. Rather, use soothing bedtime teas such as chamomile.

Write It Out

Before sleeping, jotting down what you have in mind can be used to calm yourself down. Making notes about concerns or things to do the next day causes less of a burden on the mind and encourages the person to relax.

Stick to a sleep schedule

Sleeping and waking up at the same time day after day helps in the control of your internal clock and enhances the quality of sleep.

Overall, sleep anxiety is an overwhelming thought, but it can be dealt with using the right approach. You can change your relationship with sleep by becoming more peaceful, knowing its causes and taking on healthy nighttime practices. Keep in mind that you cannot have restful nights in one day, but with time, your body and mind can be conditioned to relax once again.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.