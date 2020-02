Dear women, next time if you partner starts to argue about letting your dog in the bed, ask him to go and sleep somewhere else. Because researchers revealed that sleeping with a dog is better than sleeping with a partner.

In the study, female dog owners reported less disrupted sleep and stronger feelings of comfort and security when their dogs slept in their bed. They also felt even better when they slept with their dogs than with their partners.

Dog owners also tend to go to sleep earlier and wake up earlier. The researchers attribute this good habit to the influence of their pets.

But cats can be equally disturbing as human partners. The study found that cats provided less comfort and security than humans or dogs.

Not just dogs can improve your sleep, hanging out with your four-legged friends can do wonders for your wellbeing. Here are some other health benefits of having a dog.

Good for your heart health

Studies have shown that having a canine companion can lower your blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and decrease triglyceride levels. All these factors can contribute to better overall cardiovascular health and fewer heart attacks. Dog owners also have better survival rates from heart attacks.

Keep you more active

Being active is crucial to stay healthy. For adults, experts recommend about 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate exercise per week. You can easily hit this goal if you have a dog. Your canine friend is very active, and you will be going out often to take him for a walk. In turn, that activity helps you to be more active. One study found that older adults who walked dogs experienced lower body mass index and fewer doctor visits.

Help you drop extra kilos

Owning a dog means daily walking for 10, 20, and even 30 minutes at a time. This moderate physical activity will help you those extra kilos. In 2010, a study revealed that people who walked dogs five times a week lost an average of 14.4 pounds over the course of a year.

Your social life improves

Older people find it harder to get out and meet people. This is not a problem for dog owners. Walking your dog is a way to connect with other people, particularly with other dog owners. Experts also say dog owners are a little more extroverted, or outgoing.