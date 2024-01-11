Skin Health: How Alcohol Is Secretly Affecting Your Conditions

Deteriorating skin conditions due to alcohol consumption.

Skin health is hugely impacted by alcohol consumption, these short and long-term impacts will blow your mind.

You must have heard about the disadvantages of consuming alcohol on your health but do you know that drinking alcohol can impact your skin too? Yes, you heard that right, alcohol consumption can impact your skin too. Alcohol's impact on the skin spans short-term issues like dehydration and flushing to severe long-term consequences such as skin infections and cancer. Alcohol Use Disorder is a serious condition characterized by uncontrolled alcohol drinking. In this condition, the person never stops drinking even after knowing that the condition is affecting his health issues. In this article, we will be looking into many long-term and short-term impacts of alcohol consumption skin while also looking at how it aggravates certain skin conditions. Prevention involves moderation and hydration while discontinuing alcohol is the most effective measure. Seeking medical support for treating Alcohol Use Disorder and associated skin conditions is paramount to long-term skin health.

Some Short-Term Impacts Of Alcohol On Skin

Dehydration

Alcohol's diuretic effects contribute to dehydration. Symptoms include dry skin, sunken eyes, decreased elasticity, and dry lips. Drinking water between alcoholic beverages can mitigate dehydration.

Flushing

Alcohol stimulates histamine release, causing blood vessels under the skin to dilate. Commonly results in a flushed or inflamed complexion. People of East Asian descent may experience facial flushing due to a deficient enzyme.

Sleep Disruption

While alcohol aids in falling asleep faster, it disrupts sleep patterns. Disrupted sleep can lead to dark circles, paler skin, a dull complexion, and increased wrinkles.

Long-Term Effects

Skin Infections And Increased Risk of Cancer

A weakened immune system from prolonged heavy drinking raises susceptibility to infections. Elevated risk of skin cancer due to compromised immunity and increased sensitivity to UV light.

Skin Changes From Alcoholic Liver Disease

Conditions like hepatitis and cirrhosis can result from prolonged alcohol use. Manifestations include jaundice, darker skin around the eyes, visible blood vessels, and itchy skin.

How Can It Be Prevented Or Treated?

Hydration And Topical Solutions

Drinking water while consuming alcohol helps combat dehydration. Topical brimonidine before drinking may reduce flushing's appearance (prescription-only).

Ceasing Alcohol Consumption

To prevent and alleviate alcohol-related skin conditions, discontinuing alcohol consumption is crucial. Seeking support from healthcare professionals, friends, therapists, or support groups is beneficial.

Treatment For Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD)

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), detox, rehabilitation, peer support groups, and medications are available treatments for AUD. Treating AUD may help alleviate associated skin conditions, but additional treatments may be required for underlying issues.

Continued Treatment For Underlying Conditions

If liver disease or other conditions persist after quitting alcohol, specific treatments are necessary. Individuals with pre-existing skin conditions (e.g., psoriasis, rosacea) need continued dermatological treatment.