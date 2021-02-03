Are you suffering from skin cancer? We have a good news. You do not have to rely on big surgeries anymore. Researchers at Yale University have shown how skin cancer can be easily treated in just one day with a simple injection. Yes, you read that right. Let’s understand how it does so. Also Read - Vitamin B3 may protect against UV-induced skin cancer; study

Cancer – the word itself can scare all of you and why not? The disease has claimed several lives and is still considered as one of the deadliest ones around the globe. To begin with, what is cancer? When there is an abnormal growth of cells, it gives rise to the formation of tumor. A tumor then depending on whether it is malignant or benign becomes a cancer cell. Which over the time, spread and causes life risks. Also Read - Wearable patch for melanoma patients: Apply the ABCDE rule to see if you have skin cancer

Now, coming to skin cancer. Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells which is caused due to the exposure of skin to chemicals and harmful rays. Also Read - Men more likely to die of skin cancer than women: Know why

Skin cancer normally effects those parts of your body which are more exposed to the sun light and outside environment. Areas which are more prone to this type of cancer are ears, lips, scalp, neck, hands, arms, etc.

Novel Injection To Treat Skin Cancer – What Is It?

Scary isn’t it? But after the reports from the new study, it is now possible to treat this condition easily. According to the experts, they are developing a skin cancer treatment that involves injecting nanoparticles into the tumour, killing cancer cells with a two-pronged approach, as a potential alternative to surgery.

An injection-based therapy would also mean that patients could have multiple tumours treated in a single visit.

According to the researchers, for the treatment, tumours are injected with polymer-based nanoparticles carrying a chemotherapy agent.

Key to the treatment’s success is that the nanoparticles are bioadhesive — that is, they bind to the tumours and remain attached long enough to kill a significant number of the cancer cells, the researchers said.

Injections Can Slowly Eliminate The Need For Surgery

They found that the tumours were significantly more diminished when the drugs were delivered by nanoparticles.

Also critical to the therapy is that the treatment can be combined with an agent that stimulates the body’s immune system, the team said.

In many cases, getting rid of tumours with an injection could eliminate the need for surgery, the researchers said.

It may also then avoid potential wound infections and other complications. Additionally, some patients with other medical conditions are poor candidates for surgery.

Why cancers are so deadly? It is so because many of you doesn’t even understand the symptoms and thus it is important to talk about them. Let’s first know what are the types of skin cancer.

Types Of Skin Cancer You Should Know

Like any other cancer, skin cancer can also be of various types depending on the cells it is affecting. Here are three types of skin cancer you should be aware of:

1. Basal cell carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma generally occurs when your skin is exposed to the sun light. Harmful UV rays is the major cause of this type of skin cancer.

2. Melanoma

This is one of the most common form of skin cancers. Existing mole that becomes cancerous is the main reason for this type of cancer.

3. Squamous cell carcinoma

A flat scaly crusted skin is the symptom of this type of cancer. This is also caused due to exposure to sunlight.

What Are The Major Causes Of Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer is not only caused due to the sun exposure, there can be many other factors which may lead to the formation of skin cancer.

1. Family history

2. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation

3. Exposure to toxic chemicals

So now you know everything about this type of cancer and how it can be treated. But, it is always recommended to follow certain practices in order to not have such diseases affect you. Maintain healthy habits, follow a good diet, keep a check on your body’s symptoms (small or big) and do not forget to exercise. Exercise not only help you to stay fit but also keeps you immunity strong and thus helps you to fight off diseases.