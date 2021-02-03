Are you suffering from skin cancer? We have a good news. You do not have to rely on big surgeries anymore. Researchers at Yale University have shown how skin cancer can be easily treated in just one day with a simple injection. Yes you read that right. Let’s understand how it does so. Cancer - the word itself can scare all of you and why not? The disease has claimed several lives and is still considered as one of the deadliest ones around the globe. To begin with what is cancer? When there is an abnormal growth of cells it