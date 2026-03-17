Sitting too long? How screen time affects your veins and blood circulation

Prolonged sitting and screen time can harm your veins and blood circulation. Know the risks, symptoms, and simple lifestyle changes to keep your vascular health in check.

Sitting for a long time in front of screens is not good for our health. It is not about having bad posture. When we sit for a long time, we can gain weight, get high blood pressure, and have problems with our veins. We can prevent these problems by making some changes in our lifestyle.

Why Movement is Important for Healthy Veins?

According to Dr Ashish Dhadas, Vascular Specialist, MBBS, MS General Surgery (Mumbai), FIAGES Consultant General Surgeon and Phlebologist, "We live in a time where we use computers, laptops and smartphones a lot. We sit in front of screens for a time, whether we are working, studying, or just relaxing. Our legs have veins that carry blood back to our heart. They do this against gravity. They have valves that help, and our calf muscles also play a role. When we walk our calf muscles help push the blood up."

How Sitting for Long Hours Affects Blood Circulation?

When we sit for a long time without moving, the blood does not get pushed up as much. It collects in our leg veins. This puts more pressure on them. When we do not move much, we can gain weight. Become obese. This puts pressure on the veins in our legs. It can damage the valves in our veins. When the valves are damaged, blood flows back into our veins and this can cause problems. Our veins get a lot of pressure, and this is called venous hypertension.

Symptoms of Poor Vein Health

When our veins are not healthy, we can feel it. We might have aching legs, swollen legs, varicose veins, dark skin or wounds on our legs that do not heal. When we sit a lot and are obese, we can also have pain and knee problems. These problems can make it hard for us to move.

Simple Habits to Protect Your Vein Health

The news is that we can make some small changes to help our veins.

We should get up. Move every 30-40 minutes and walk around. We can do calf exercises by raising our heels or moving our ankles. We should take walks every few hours. We should try to maintain a healthy weight by eating well and exercising. We should exercise regularly like walking, cycling, swimming or yoga.

Keep Moving for Healthy Veins

When we sit for a time, our blood does not circulate well in our legs. This can cause problems with our veins, like varicose veins. But if we exercise, do exercises, and have a healthy weight, we can help our veins stay healthy. Vein health is important. We should take care of our veins by moving and exercising. We should remember that our vein health is connected to our health, and we should make an effort to

protect it. By doing so, we can prevent problems with our veins and stay healthy.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.