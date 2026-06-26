Sitting for hours every day? Experts say this simple habit could lower your risk of heart disease

Long hours of sitting may harm your heart, but experts say taking short movement breaks during the day can help lower health risks and improve wellbeing.

Sitting for hours (Image AI Generated)

Modern life keeps many people glued to their chairs for hours whether it is office work, scrolling on phones, binge-watching shows, or long commutes. Health professionals are also concerned that prolonged sitting could adversely affect health, without regard to levels of physical activity.

But, new research has provided an important glimpse of a survival tip take frequent short exercise breaks throughout long periods of sitting can make a huge difference.

Why Sitting Too Much is Dangerous?

The Mayo Clinic reports that sitting for extended periods of time is associated with obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers. Sitting for eight hours a day, without adequate exercise, can put stress on the human body, equivalent to someone who is smoking or is obese, researchers say.

The CDCalso reports that being sedentary has a negative impact on other outcomes, such as heart health, blood sugar, mental health, and overall lifespan.

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers discovered that spending more than 10 hours a day sitting up brought a greater risk for heart failure and cardiovascular death even in people who did work out regularly.

The Survival Hack Experts Recommend

The good news is that fitness instructors don't require people to drop their work-related pursuits to gain weight loss. Rather, they recommend one simple change: to increase your daily movement. Studies indicate that brief activity breaks every 20-30 minutes can help improve blood circulation, decrease spikes in glucose levels, and decrease strain on the heart.

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Any kind of movement is beneficial, even a little. Experts recommend:

Standing while taking phone calls

Stretching every half hour

Walking for 2 5 minutes after long sitting periods

Using stairs instead of elevators

Taking short walking meetings

Regular exercise enhances muscle activity, which in turn increases metabolism, both of which slow when sitting for a long time, according to the NHS.

Exercise Alone May Not Be Enough

There's a common myth that people believe that a workout at the gym takes the place of hours of sitting. But that's not entirely the case, researchers report.

A study stated that the "active couch potato" and is one who works out for 30 minutes but becomes sedentary for the rest of the day. Experts tell us that exercise is necessary all day long, it's not just a once a week thing!

How Much Activity Do You Need?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have published guidelines for physical activity levels for adults that suggest at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. Brisk walking, cycling, dance or swimming. However, the most significant as yet improvement may be achieved by decreasing prolonged periods of sitting, says experts.

Hard workouts are not necessary to keep you safe from the health effects of sitting around. Often times, plain ol' good habits are best.

Just a few minutes of standing up or walking several times a day can make your heart, brain, muscles and metabolism healthier in the long run. In today's screen-heavy lifestyle, movement is no longer optional, it is essential.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.