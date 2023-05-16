Sitting All Day Long? You Might Be Inviting Health Trouble

Taking stairs if possible, taking a walk after every 30 minutes of sitting, walking while using the phone and others are a few things we can do to reduce the risk.

With many of us leading sedentary lifestyles, researchers are now pointing out the health hazards associated with prolonged sitting hours. New studies are showing that sitting for long hours can lead to the misalignment of the musculoskeletal system, balance problems, impaired digestion, and flexibility issues and can also increase the risk of some kinds of cancers. As per a study, even short breaks between prolonged sitting routines can prevent people from the adverse metabolic risks associated with it.

A study found that even a light-intensity exercise between prolonged sitting routines could have significant advantages for the body. Unless a person is using a wheelchair, there is increased evidence that people must try to avoid long-sitting routines or minimize them. Inactivity has been associated with an increased risk of diabetes, some kinds of cancers and premature death.

What can sitting for long can do to your body?

It has been found that prolonged sitting routines with no active movement can result in serious clinical outcomes. Unfortunately, many of us are sitting in front of our systems for over 6 hours a day. The following are some potential risks associated with it-

Our butt muscles or glutes are one of the most powerful muscles of our body. If we are not using them actively, we might lose their strength. Too much sitting can weaken these muscles and this can increase the risk of injury. Movement can in the regulation of fats and sugars in the body. When there is prolonged inactivity, it can result in weight accumulation around our butt. A person can also be at a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Prolonged compression of the spine disc can cause premature degeneration and can result in chronic pain. Lack of physical activity can make a person more prone to anxiety and depression. Sitting for long hours also increases your risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. It can also increase the risk of uterine and colon cancers. Sitting for too long can lead to the accumulation of blood in the veins of your legs. Sometimes it can lead to clot formation. The condition is called deep vein thrombosis.

Things you can do

As per studies, prolonged sitting can reverse the effects of a good workout. Hence, there are a few things we can do to change our sitting routine-

Try standing when on a bus or train Take the stairs if possible Set a reminder to get up after every 30 minutes Stand or walk around while using a phone Take a walk break every time you take coffee or tea Try walking to a colleague's desk instead of emailing or calling.

