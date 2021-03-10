Is it a sinus or a common cold? People do suffer from a clogged or stuffy nose, but is it just a common cold or there is something else that your body is trying to tell you —- beware! these symptoms are also common for all those who are suffering from a sinus infection. You must be thinking about how to understand what the body is suffering from! Well, it is only possible to figure out whether it is cold or something serious when you know the symptoms of both conditions — Afterall not all symptoms are common. In this article, let’s understand how to spot the difference between the two so that you can start with the treatment as early as possible. Common cold take its own course of time to heal but you can reduce down the symptoms by just being a little extra cautious. Home remedies are always there to guide you through the road but before everything else, you need to learn to spot the differences between the two very different yet similar health conditions. Keep reading. Also Read - Sinusitis: 6 effective home remedies to treat sinus infection

To begin with – the medical term for a common cold is Rhinitis and for a sinus infection, it is Sinusitis. Both take their own course of time to leave the body once it has already entered. When it comes to cold, researchers have revealed that there are 100 plus viruses present on the earth that can cause common cold in humans. The common cold is actually a severe viral infection in the respiratory system of the human body. Also Read - Foods to avoid if you are suffering from sinusitis

Sinus Vs Common Cold – What Are The Difference In Their Mode of Transmission?

The transmission process of both conditions is very different. Cold is extremely contagious and can easily spread from person to person. When a person who is down with a cold or is carrying the virus, coughs or sneezes — the small droplets (infected) get to mix in the air. These small droplets can enter the body of a person who is fit and can infect/ spread the virus. Also Read - Steam therapy: It can offer you more health benefits than you think

However, sinusitis can infect a person very differently. To understand the process, let’s understand that the air-filled sacs behind the nose are known as the sinuses. Common cold can lead to sinus infection when these sinus glands swell up. This condition can go even worse when air, mucus, or bacteria gets trapped inside it.

How different are these two conditions from each other? One of the most significant differences between the two — Sinus and Cold is that the symptoms of both conditions are very different from each other. Also, the duration of the symptoms for both varies — A person suffering from a cold can feel better in a period of 5-7 days, however, Sinusitis can stay inside the body for 4 weeks or for months.

Sinus Vs Cold — Symptoms To Look Out For

As discussed, the first thing to detect whether you are suffering from a sinus or cold is understanding the common symptoms. These symptoms can range from days to weeks. Those who are only suffering from a cold may experience symptoms such as — cough, stuffed or runny nose, mild fever, body ache which can stay for more than 3-4 days, body temperature is also a symptom of a cold. Now, those who are suffering from a sinus infection may experience symptoms like — abnormal nasal discharge which is either yellow or green in colour, chronic pain in the face (mostly around the nose, cheeks, or eye areas), pain behind the eyes, extreme fatigue, bad breathe, etc.

Treatment Options Available

Now, coming to the treatment part of both the conditions. According to health experts, a sinus infection can get better without the use of any medications or treatment. However, some of the common treatments that can help someone recover faster are — Pain relief medicines such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen to reduce down the fever or body pain can be used. Similarly for cold one can reduce the symptoms with the use of some of the over-counter medicines such as paracetamol, aspirin, etc. Other than these, one can also take some medications to get rid of nasal congestions.

Coming to the home remedies part to treat the condition — try to add more fluids to your diet, take proper rest and also make sure to check out the nasal saline. It works great for those who are suffering from nasal congestion.