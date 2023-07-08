Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Sinus affects your social interactions. It is believed that it alters the way your brain functions. Research in this area is picking up. Dr Vikas Agarwal, Asia's leading ENT surgeon, makes sense of this connection.
They are four pairs of air-filled cavities in your forehead, cheeks and nose. Their primary function is to produce mucus, which moisturizes and drains out the nasal passages. When these sinuses become inflamed due to allergies, infections, or other factors, they disrupt the normal functioning of the respiratory system.
Sinus problems, often dismissed as a nuisance, can be much more than just a runny nose, facial pressure, headaches, and congestion. People suffering from sinus seek help because of three reasons-
These symptoms have a neurological basis and naturally, the question arises about how the sinus affects the wiring of the brain; especially parts that affect cognition, introspection, and response to external stimuli.
A Dec 2016 study published in the International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology started with the premise that chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) has dramatic effects on patients' overall well-being and quality of life. It further confirmed that endoscopic sinus surgery may modestly improve cognitive deficits in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis.
Further, an April 2021 study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery titled 'Chronic sinus inflammation appears to alter brain activity', reports "the subjective feelings of attention decline, difficulties to focus or sleep disturbances that a person with sinus inflammation experiences might be associated with subtle changes in how brain regions controlling these functions communicate with one another."
It is important to note that the impact of sinus problems on cognitive function can vary among individuals. For example, disrupted sleep patterns have been widely recognized as a significant contributor to cognitive impairments, including diminished concentration and memory. The combination of sleep disruption and the inflammatory response triggered by sinus issues can create a vicious cycle that further exacerbates the difficulties in focusing and concentrating.
While some may experience mild impairments, others may find their ability to focus significantly compromised. In any case, it is important to consult an ENT, where they can guide you about further interventions. The safest surgical intervention can be the computer navigation guided- endoscopic sinus surgery which saves patients from repeat surgery and allows you to return to your regular routine as soon as possible.
