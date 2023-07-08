Sinus Problems And The Struggle To Focus: Exploring The Connection

The impact of sinus problems on cognitive function can vary among individuals.

Sinus problems can be much more than just a runny nose, facial pressure, headaches and congestion. Let's understand the impact of sinus problems on cognitive function.

Sinus affects your social interactions. It is believed that it alters the way your brain functions. Research in this area is picking up. Dr Vikas Agarwal, Asia's leading ENT surgeon, makes sense of this connection.

Q. What are sinuses?

They are four pairs of air-filled cavities in your forehead, cheeks and nose. Their primary function is to produce mucus, which moisturizes and drains out the nasal passages. When these sinuses become inflamed due to allergies, infections, or other factors, they disrupt the normal functioning of the respiratory system.

Sinus problems, often dismissed as a nuisance, can be much more than just a runny nose, facial pressure, headaches, and congestion. People suffering from sinus seek help because of three reasons-

TRENDING NOW

Disturbed sleep Inability to concentrate and perform tasks A feeling of being depressed.

These symptoms have a neurological basis and naturally, the question arises about how the sinus affects the wiring of the brain; especially parts that affect cognition, introspection, and response to external stimuli.

Q. What we know so far from research?

A Dec 2016 study published in the International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology started with the premise that chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) has dramatic effects on patients' overall well-being and quality of life. It further confirmed that endoscopic sinus surgery may modestly improve cognitive deficits in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis.

Further, an April 2021 study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery titled 'Chronic sinus inflammation appears to alter brain activity', reports "the subjective feelings of attention decline, difficulties to focus or sleep disturbances that a person with sinus inflammation experiences might be associated with subtle changes in how brain regions controlling these functions communicate with one another."

You may like to read

Q. Given that sinus is now considered a serious medical condition, what should one watch out for?

A common cold will often go away by itself. But you must consult a doctor if it persists beyond 7-10 days.

If it persists for around a few weeks (4-6 weeks) and you also suffer a facial pain, it can be acute sinusitis. In this, the doctor will prescribe antibiotics so that the sinus does not spread to the eyes or the brain.

When it lasts for more than 3 months it can be chronic sinusitis. If left untreated, untreated acute sinusitis can also cause people to have a chronic sinus infection. In such cases, a CT scan is required for further process.

The sinuses are anatomically close to various structures in the head, including the brain and the eyes, and any inflammation in these areas can potentially disrupt neural pathways responsible for focus and attention.

In extremely rare cases, a difficult sinus can lead to blindness and brain abscess.

Final say

It is important to note that the impact of sinus problems on cognitive function can vary among individuals. For example, disrupted sleep patterns have been widely recognized as a significant contributor to cognitive impairments, including diminished concentration and memory. The combination of sleep disruption and the inflammatory response triggered by sinus issues can create a vicious cycle that further exacerbates the difficulties in focusing and concentrating.

While some may experience mild impairments, others may find their ability to focus significantly compromised. In any case, it is important to consult an ENT, where they can guide you about further interventions. The safest surgical intervention can be the computer navigation guided- endoscopic sinus surgery which saves patients from repeat surgery and allows you to return to your regular routine as soon as possible.

RECOMMENDED STORIES