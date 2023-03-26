Sinus Infections: Are They Contagious? Common Myths Busted

Sinus Infections: Are They Contagious? Common Myths Busted

Dr Usha Chenneru, Director, Medical Services, Cipla Health Limited debunks some of the commonly held myths regarding sinusitis and offers clarity on the facts to help individuals make informed decisions.

Sinusitis is a widespread problem affecting millions of people globally, and it refers to an infection occurring in the sinuses - the air-filled spaces located in the bones of the face and in the skull. The onset of winter months often triggers symptoms like a stuffy and running nose, which can eventually lead to sinusitis. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reports that sinusitis is a prevalent issue in India, with over 134 million people suffering from chronic sinusitis. However, despite its widespread prevalence, there exist several myths surrounding sinusitis that can lead to confusion and misinterpretation. Today, Dr. Usha Chenneru, Director - Medical Services, Cipla Health Limited will debunk some of the commonly held myths regarding sinusitis and offer clarity on the facts to help individuals make informed decisions.

Myth 1: The fastest way to treat sinusitis is to take antibiotics

Fact: Antibiotics are often used to treat bacterial sinusitis caused by bacteria. However, many cases of sinusitis are viral, and antibiotics are not effective against viruses. Overuse of antibiotics can result in antibiotic resistance, which poses a serious threat to public health. Therefore, it is important to see a doctor to determine the cause of sinusitis before starting any treatment, including antibiotics.

Myth 2: Sinusitis will gradually improve on its own

Fact: Sinusitis may require treatment depending on the severity of the condition. Treatment options may range from over-the-counter medications like decongestants and pain relievers to prescription medications like antibiotics and steroids. In some cases, surgery may be necessary to address structural abnormalities or chronic infections that do not respond to other treatments.

Myth 3: A runny nose always means you have a sinus infection

Fact: A runny nose can be a symptom of sinusitis, which is an inflammation of the sinuses. However, it can also be caused by other conditions such as allergies or a cold. If the runny nose is accompanied by facial pain or pressure, headache, and congestion, it is more likely to be sinusitis.

Myth 4: Sinusitis is contagious

Fact: Sinusitis itself is not contagious, but the viruses or bacteria that can cause it may be. It's important to practise good hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly and avoiding close contact with people who are sick, to reduce your risk of catching a cold or other respiratory infection that can lead to sinusitis.

Myth 5: Nasal sprays can relieve congestion caused by sinus infections

Fact: Nasal sprays, such as saline sprays or decongestants, can help relieve congestion caused by sinusitis. However, it is important to use these medications as directed and not rely on them too heavily, as overuse can lead to rebound congestion or other side effects.

You may like to read

Myth 6: You can cure sinusitis with home remedies

Fact: Sinusitis can be a lifelong condition, even though there are some remedies to provide relief from the symptoms. If you have sinusitis, you will need to work with your doctor to manage your symptoms and prevent future flare-ups.

Myth 7: Sinusitis is just a bad cold

Fact: While a cold can certainly lead to sinusitis, the two are not the same thing. Sinusitis is an inflammation of the sinuses, which are small cavities in the skull. This inflammation can be caused by a cold, allergies, or other factors. Sinusitis can be much more severe than a cold and last several weeks.

In conclusion, it is vital to understand the facts about sinusitis to avoid confusion and misinformation. If you're experiencing symptoms of sinusitis, talk to your doctor about the best course of treatment for you. Depending on the cause of your symptoms, your doctor may recommend medication, lifestyle changes, or other treatments to help relieve your symptoms and improve your overall health.