Singer KK Died of Myocardial Infarction: Cholesterol Accumulation, Several Blockages In Arteries Found In Autopsy Report

KK Died of Myocardial Infarction: Cholesterol Accumulation, Several Blockages In Arteries Found In Autopsy Report

The final autopsy report of famous singer KK has cited myocardial infarction as the cause of death. Read on to know how this condition led to his death.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK breathed his last on Tuesday night (31 May), hours after a concert in Kolkata. He was 53. KK's final post-mortem and chemical analysis reports have been handed over to his family. According to the reports, the singer died of myocardial infarction (heart attack). The reports have also revealed that the singer had several blockages in his heart and there was a thick layer of fat around his heart.

'KK's Heart Was Not Pumping Out Enough Oxygenated Blood'

As per the final post-mortem report, there was cholesterol accumulation near KK's heart that narrowed the posterior intramuscular artery to a great extent which directly affected the pumping of blood by the heart. There were blockages in the coronary artery as well. "KK's heart was not pumping out enough oxygenated blood which led to a heart attack," a doctor was quoted as saying.

KK was in Kolkata, West Bengal for a live performance at the Nazrul Mancha. According to the audiences who were present at the hall, KK was sweating profusely and had also complained of uneasiness a number of times. He even went to the backstage restroom to take rest.

Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack)

We have recently lost some very famous personalities to heart attacks, not just the faces that we know, there is a rise in the number of heart attacks among young and fit people. Why is it so? myocardial infarction or heart attack is a condition in which the blood flow to the heart muscle stops. This can happen due to many reasons, some of the common ones are - cholesterol accumulation around the heart, blood clotting in the arteries, etc. When there is a blockage in the artery, it fails to let the blood flow inside the heart, and without blood, tissue loses oxygen and dies. This is when the heart attack happens.

Not all heart attacks come with symptoms, but there are certain signs that one with a poor heart may experience. Never ignore these symptoms that your heart is trying to give you, they can be a warning symptom of something serious going inside your body:

Sweating profusely Pain in arms and shoulder Chest discomfort Difficulty in breathing Uneven heartbeat