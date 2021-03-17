Kidney stones are a common problem which can lead to urinary problems infections and kidney damage if left untreated. A 56-year-old woman with bilateral kidney stones successfully underwent Simultaneous Bilateral Endoscopic Surgery (SBES) at Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road. She was in immediate need of surgical treatment for her kidney stones as the stone in the renal pelvis was of large size and was causing obstruction swelling and severe pain to her. Any stone which blocks urine flow by obstructing the kidney or ureter (tube which allows urine to pass from the kidney to the bladder) can cause significant pain and