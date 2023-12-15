According To A Doctor, Doing These Simple Things Can Boost Brain Health

Know of ways with which to keep the brain happy and healthy. (Photo: Freepik)

"Healthy brain reflects on our emotions and behaviour positively in social life, and helps us in general well-being," said a doctor.

The brain is perhaps the most important organ in the body that regulates other organs and ensures the body is functioning properly. Which is why, it is important to prioritise brain health and boost it. Dr Sanjay Kumawat, consultant psychiatrist and sexologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund says brain health means normal functions of the brain, such as new learning, memory, decision-making, planning, problem-solving, etc.

"Healthy brain reflects on our emotions and behaviour positively in social life, and helps us in general well-being. Efforts must be continued throughout life to maintain brain health to the optimum, which is equally important as that of general health," says the doctor, adding that while a lifelong process, a healthy lifestyle has much to do with it.

Dr Kumawat explains that keeping the brain healthy and active includes eating nutritious, balanced diet, doing regular physical activities in the form of exercise, always showing age-appropriate interest in new learning, etc.

"Physical environment also affects the brain adversely, like pollution and toxic chemicals, noise affecting sleep hygiene, and cold and damp environment affecting mood. Whatever is in our control should be avoided. Similarly, in the workplace, cordial and healthy relationships with peers and an encouraging environment have a positive effect on the brain," he states.

The doctor goes on to explain that apart from all this, involvement in some kind of charitable activity and showing compassion can help keep our spirits high, and minds charged. Similarly, journaling can be an outlet for our feelings and thoughts. "Additionally, having a hobby helps to keep the brain healthy, as it also involves relaxation."

"Humans are social beings, and social connectivity helps us grow. We have seen this during the pandemic -- the lockdowns had disconnected people, leading to exacerbation or onset of dementia in elderly, and depression, anxiety, etc., in other age groups. It also prevented cognitive development of school children because of lack of playtime with friends, relatives," the doctor concludes.

