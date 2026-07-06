Simple blood test may predict which weight-loss drug works best for you, study finds

A new study suggests a simple blood test could help doctors identify the most effective weight-loss medication for each person before treatment begins.

Weight-loss drug (Image AI Generated)

A simple blood test may soon help doctors decide which weight-loss drug could work best for each person, according to a new study. Researchers revealed levels of certain hormones in the bloodstream could be used to foresee how effective patients are with certain treatments, such as tirzepatide and semaglutide.

The use of some weight-loss medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists is gaining popularity these days as treatments for obesity and type 2 diabetes. But, not all individuals are the same when it comes to these medications. For some, it is the significant weight loss, and for others it is the results that are not enough or side effects occur.

What Did The Study Find?

The recent study found that 90 severe obesity adults were treated with semaglutide or tirzepatide. Before treatment, researchers quantified two hormones produced in the gut, GLP-1 and GIP.

Lovett's study revealed that the lower GIP hormone group had a better response to tirzepatide. People with lower levels of GLP-1 and medium-to-high levels of GIP had better weight loss results with semaglutide.

Why Personalised Weight-Loss Treatment Matters?

Obesity is a complex medical condition that affects millions worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and certain cancers.

Currently there are weight loss medications available that are often prescribed using general estimates of a drug's effectiveness for weight loss, but these prescriptions are only guidelines and each person's body may respond differently to the medication. Predictive blood testing may save time, minimize adverse events and enhance prospects for long-term success.

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How Do GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Work?

Semaglutide and tirzepatide are medicines that mimic natural hormones in the body that regulate appetite and blood sugar. They help to make people feel fuller longer, decrease cravings and decrease digestion.

According to the Mayo Clinic, these medicines are usually prescribed along with healthy eating and regular exercise.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also notes that obesity treatment should include lifestyle changes, medical supervision and long-term follow-up for the best results.

Are These Drugs Safe?

As with all medicines, GLP-1 medicines have side effects. Frequently experienced side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. The majority of the side effects are minor and will disappear over time.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people to consult healthcare professionals before starting any weight-loss medication, especially if they have diabetes, heart disease or other medical conditions.

With obesity on the rise, worldwide experts think that tailored medicine may have a significant impact in assisting individuals to attain healthier, more sustainable weight loss.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.