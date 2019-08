A stroke, as per recent data, is the leading cause of disability and the 3rd leading cause of death, especially amongst the elderly in India. © Shutterstock

When a person suffers from a silent stroke, he or she may not exhibit any signs usually associated with a stroke. But this does not mean that there are no dangers. This kind of stroke can still damage the brain and increase the possibility of an overt stroke. It is usually caused by a blood clot that interrupts blood flow in the brain. Now a new study says that people who have had surgery may have a higher risk of silent strokes.

Canadian researchers from McMaster University have discovered that covert or ‘silent’ strokes are common in older individuals after they have elective, non-cardiac surgery and this doubles their risk of cognitive decline one year later.

A silent stroke causes obvious symptoms, such as weakness in one arm or speech problems that last more than a day. This is not obvious except on brain scans, such as a MRI. Each year, approximately 0.5 per cent of the 50 million people around the age of 65 years or more, who have major, non-cardiac surgery, will suffer an overt stroke, say researchers. But until now little was known about the incidence or impacts of silent stroke after surgery.

The results of the NeuroVISION study was published in The Lancet.

Older people at greater risk of silent stroke: Experts

The research team found that one in 14 people over age 65 who had elective, non-cardiac surgery had a silent stroke. This suggests that as many as three million people in this age category globally suffer a covert stroke after surgery each year.

The study involved 1,114 patients aged 65 years and older from 12 centres in North and South America, Asia, New Zealand, and Europe. All patients received an MRI within nine days of their surgery to look for imaging evidence of silent stroke. The research team followed patients for one year after their surgery to assess their cognitive capabilities. They found that people who had a silent stroke after surgery were more likely to experience cognitive decline, perioperative delirium, overt stroke or transient ischaemic attack within one year, compared to patients who did not have a silent stroke.

Over the last century, surgery has greatly improved the health and the quality of life of patients around the world. Surgeons can now operate on older and sicker patients thanks to improvements in surgical and anesthetic techniques. Despite the benefits of surgery, there is the need to understand the risks, say researchers.

Silent stroke: Know how to deal with it

A stroke, as per recent data, is the leading cause of disability and the 3rd leading cause of death, especially amongst the elderly in India. “A stroke is an obstruction of blood supply to the brain due to a blocked blood vessel or a ruptured blood vessel. Sometimes strokes occurs without the person even realising it or remains asymptomatic, this is also known as silent strokes,” says Dr Kaustubh Mahajan, Neurologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim. He also suggests treatment for it.

The prevalence of a stroke has increased by over 50 per cent in the past 2 decades in India. The contribution of this disease to total deaths and disease burden in the country has almost doubled in the past 25 years. The risk of a stroke is same for men and women until the age of 50 years, post which, women are at higher risk of suffering a stroke.

Silent strokes have the potential to cause permanent damage to the brain; they are usually missed as their symptoms are difficult to recognize. It is noted that, individuals over the age of 60 years and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and those on oral contraceptives are at a high risk of experiencing a silent stroke.

Early signs of a stroke that should not be ignored

Transient Ischemic Attacks(TIAs) are mini strokes that occur just before a major Stroke; they are also called as ‘Warning Strokes’ and carry a significant risk for the patient. Most patients who have TIAs are highly prone to getting a major Stroke if not treated immediately. A Stroke can be easily diagnosed through a physical examination, medical tests, MRI, echocardiography or angiography. Depending on the diagnosis of the patient’s condition, a treatment plan is prescribed by the doctor.

Unexplained severe headaches

Numbness or weakness in the arms, face, or leg, usually on just one side

Difficulty seeing with one or both eyes

Difficulty in staying or walking in coordinated or balanced manner

Drooping on one side of the face

Slurred speech

Dizziness

Trouble swallowing

Confusion or loss of memory

Loss of sensation in any part of the body

Muscle stiffness

Behavioural changes

Treatment options

The patient can be started on regular medication, depending on the location, cause, type and severity of the stroke/attack. In case the patient requires surgery, a carotid endarterectomy for people with a narrow carotid artery in the neck, can help in clearing the artery of any fatty deposits before another stroke. Additionally, a carotid angioplasty or stenting is also an alternative treatment option which might help to prevent a major stroke

Prevention of silent strokes

Due to the gradual rise in the stroke risks in a country like ours, it is essential to create awareness on the fact that stroke is treatable and preventable. It is extremely easy to cut down on the risk of a stroke by making a few lifestyle changes.

Eat a healthy diet. Avoid high cholesterol foods and consume sufficient amounts of vegetables. Regular exercise helps. You must exercise ideally for 30 minutes every day. Weight management is also very important. Avoid intake of alcohol and stay away from smoking. It can help prevent a stroke. And, manage your blood pressure and cholesterol level.