Silent Migraine: Symptoms And Pattern You Should Know About

We all know about the symptoms of regular migraine but migraine attacks can also happen without a raging headache.

Migraine is a fairly common illness which affects about one in seven people and it is the third most common disease in the world. The commonly known symptoms of migraine is blinding head ache, sensitivity to light and sun. But did you know that migraine attack can also happen without the blinding pain in our head? Experts have termed this as silent migraines. It is as debilitating and harrowing as a regular migraines but it just does not have the symptom of pain.

Experts have defined a silent migraine as migraine without head pain. But, it has all the other symptoms. Regular migraines have head pain and that is what the difference is between the two types. But, we should not make the mistake of thinking that it is not intense just because the raging headache is not a symptom. Silent migraines consist of the other really unbearable symptoms. So, calling it less intense or less painful sends the wrong message. That is why doctors have decided to rename the condition and not call it silent migraine. This condition is also called 'acephalgic migraine.'

What Is Migraine Without A Headache?

As per a study conducted in 2015, the data collected on silent migraines suggests that about 3 per cent of women experience this type and about 1 per cent of men also experience this. In order to explain this condition, researchers are treating the aura of migraine and pain of migraine as two singular and separate elements.

Symptoms Of Silent Migraine

Even without the presence of pain, this type of migraine can hit with the following symptoms which are equally intense:

Vertigo and dizziness.

Sensitivity to loud noise and bright lights.

Visual disturbances that include experiencing vision loss and tunnel vision.

Seeing flashing lights and zigzag patterns.

Trouble focusing to the extent that even carrying on a conversation can be challenging.

Some people also might experience a strange tingling sensation in their limbs or faces.

Might experience numbness in certain boy parts.

The day after the episode, one may also feel a sense of exhaustion akin to a hangover.

Pattern Of Silent Migraine

A regular migraine usually lasts for about 72 hours. Silent migraine does not last that long, it ideally comes and goes and stay for about 15 to 30 minutes and then disappears quickly. However, experts say that this quick disappearance is what makes it difficult to treat. Normal medications take at least half hour to hit and be effective but if the symptoms disappear withing half hour, there is no point of taking a medicine.

When this migraines attack hits, it spreads across the surface of the brain like a wave of electric activity. this is what cause the flashing lights or zig zags in the vision. after this wave, there is also a phase of under activity which gives people blind spots. This is when you will know that it is about to pass.

